Meghan Markle Is Releasing A Podcast On Spotify This Summer

It’s been something of a wild ride since Spotify signed a deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex through their Archewell Foundation in December 2020. A bit of a “will they, won’t they” situation that had anxious royal fans on the edge of their seats to see if the couple would be delivering any content for their adoring listeners. And it seems the ride is finally over. Meghan Markle has a Spotify podcast series coming this summer. Here’s what we know so far.

Meghan Markle is launching her Spotify podcast is Summer 2022

A representative for Archewell shared the exciting news that Meghan is working on a new podcast series that is expected to drop this summer. “The studio had encouraging conversations with Spotify executives regarding the platform’s misinformation policies and practices,” the rep told The Hollywood Reporter. “As a result, the studio is moving forward with the production of Archewell’s first podcast series, from the Duchess of Sussex, which is expected to release this summer.”

Further details about the series were pretty sparse, but perhaps we can glean a little something from a certain job posting from Archewell Audio and Gimlet Media shared in January.

The podcast will feature “high profile women”

Gimlet Media announced in January it was looking for a senior producer as it was “currently assembling a show team that will build and launch a new original show with Archewell featuring the voices of high profile women.” While there was no information on whether or not Meghan herself would be hosting said podcast, the job posting was based in Los Angeles and looking for someone with “experience working with high-profile talent, and an interest in the intersection of social activism and popular culture.”

Production was stalled

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex initially signed a multiyear, multimillion dollar podcast deal with Spotify that was put to the test in January. The couple shared a statement via their Archewell rep showing concern over the possibly spread of misinformation on the streaming service. Along with musicians Joni Mitchell, Neil Young and author Brené Brown, the couple expressed their reservations about Joe Rogan’s podcast, which was on Spotify, and the spread of Covid-19 vaccine misinformation. “Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all-too-real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform. We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis. We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does.”

Since then, their rep explained in a statement that Meghan and Harry have had ongoing conversations regarding those concerns and have decided to continue working on content for the platform.

They released one episode for Spotify in 2020

In December 2020, Meghan and Harry shared their first, and as of yet only, podcast episode for Spotify. It was a holiday special featuring high profile guests Stacey Abrams, Brené Brown, Deepak Chopra, Rachel Cargle, Sir Elton John, Tyler Perry and even a cameo from their little boy Archie. Since then, the couple have been busy in their personal lives welcoming their baby girl Lilibet “Lili” Diana in June 2021. And apparently Meghan has been busy getting her podcast series ready. The world anxiously awaits.