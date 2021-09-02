Even though he’s a prince, Prince Harry didn’t shy away from some innocent Instagram stalking when he was dating his future wife. Yes, like every modern love story Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship, which blossomed in 2016, started on Instagram.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write in their book about the royal couple, Finding Freedom, that when she was active on Instagram, Meghan started following a mysterious, private Instagram account, which reportedly belonged to Prince Harry, according to the Express.

“Amazingly, for a royal romance, it started on Instagram,” author Katie Nicholl said during the British Royal Documentary, Harry & Meghan: Where Did It All Go Wrong? which first aired in February. “And Harry had looked through Meghan’s Instagram page, and I was told Meghan had a look through Harry’s Instagram page.” But it was a mutual friend, who reportedly connected the duo after their mutual creeping.

It’s unclear if either Harry or Meghan left comments or likes on each others photos. But it has been reported that the couple’s relationship started with them DMing and texting each other back and forth with “a lot of emojis,” according to Scobie, which likely included Harry’s favorite emoji — the ghost emoji.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But this was long before the couple reportedly quit social media for good in 2020 and Harry called for social media reform in an essay penned for Fast Company later that year. “We can — and must — encourage these platforms to redesign themselves in a more responsible and compassionate way,” he wrote. “The world will feel it and we will all benefit from it.”

Although Harry wrote in that same essay that social media divides people, it appears to have connected him to his wife many years before.