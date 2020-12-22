OMG, Meghan Markle Gave Prince William The Funniest Christmas Present

Clearly they don't have nearly as many problems as the tabloids would have you believe, because when it came time for Meghan Markle to give Prince William a Christmas present, she went for a cute little gag gift. And let's face it, you don't buy a gag gift for someone you don't like. Especially when that someone is your brother-in-law and oh yes, the future King of England.

Markle joined the royal family for her first Christmas as Prince Harry's fiancee back in 2017, meeting Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royals for their annual holiday celebration at Sandringham that year, which meant she was part of their Christmas gift exchange. Now, the royal family are rather famous for keeping their presents low-key during their Christmas Eve exchange, in keeping with their German heritage, usually opting for homemade gifts or something a bit funny. When it was time for Meghan Markle to give her present to Prince William, for instance, she decided to go a little silly. According to royal writers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, who co-wrote the book Finding Freedom about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their departure from the royal family, Markle gave Prince William a spoon for William that had "cereal killer" embossed on it.

And it was reportedly a big hit with Prince William, so there you go, they obviously love each other.

This Christmas is looking different for everyone, of course. Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas plans with their three kids remain a mystery, especially now that the United Kingdom is experiencing a second lockdown due to the coronavirus. As for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, they are celebrating in their new home in Montecito, California with 1-year-old son Archie, with no plans to travel over the holidays. The two brothers have not spent Christmas together with their families since 2018, and little Archie has never spent the holidays with his royal cousins. But that doesn't mean they aren't thinking of each other.

According to People, the Sussexes and Cambridges have already mailed off Christmas gifts to each other this year since they can't be together. No word yet on what sort of gifts they might have given each other, of course, but here's hoping they're all of the "cereal killer" variety. Classic.