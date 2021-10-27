Meghan Markle is giving back to the kids of Los Angeles. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently donated several copies of her bestselling children's book, The Bench, to the children at Preschool Learning Center.

The Assistance League of LA, a nonprofit that helps at-risk children and families in Los Angeles, shared on Instagram that Meghan and her husband Prince Harry had gifted each child with a personal copy of The Bench. “The students at our Preschool Learning Center were overjoyed to each receive a personal copy of The Bench, a children’s book penned by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex!” the post read, which also featured a few photos of the children reading the book. “Thank you to The Archewell Foundation for this donation and your continued support of the League and L.A.’s most vulnerable children.”

The Bench tells the story about the special bond between a father and his son through a mother’s eyes. Released back in June, The Bench was inspired by Prince Harry and their son, Archie. “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” Meghan said in a press release about the book. “That poem became this story.”

“[Illustrator Christian Robinson] layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens,” the duchess continued. “My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

The book also happens to be one of Archie’s favorite reads. “Archie loves the book,” Meghan said during an appearance on NPR’s Weekend Edition in June. “Which is great, because he has a voracious appetite for books.”

This is not the first time the duke and duchess have given to the Preschool Learning Center. Last year, they replanted their learning garden. The Sussexes helped the kids plant petunias, California wildflowers, tomatoes, squash, and sweet peas. They also planted forget-me-not seeds, which were a favorite of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana.