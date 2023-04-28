There’s been chatter that Meghan Markle might be relaunching her lifestyle blog The Tig, but is she also planning to dust off her acting chops? WME announced that the Duchess of Sussex will now be represented by the global entertainment agency “in all areas,” so does this mean the former Suits star will return to our TVs as an actress? Apparently not.

“We are honored to announce that WME now represents Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex in all areas,” WME tweeted on Thursday. “The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency & its broader ecosystem, including film & television production, brand partnerships & more.”

Variety reported that WME will represent Meghan as well as Archewell, her and her husband Prince Harry’s content creation label, which has produced the couple’s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and the Duchess of Sussex’s Spotify podcast Archetypes. But, according to Variety, “acting will not be an area of focus.”

Meghan, who played paralegal Rachel Zane on USA Network’s drama Suits for seven seasons, has previously said she’s “done” with acting, though didn’t completely close the door. “No. I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not,” she told Variety in a cover story last year.

While Meghan is done with acting, she’s said she would support her children, 3-year-old son Archie and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet, if they wanted to follow in her footsteps. “I would say, ‘Great!’” Meghan said in the same Variety cover story when asked how she’d feel if Archie or Lilibet wanted a career in entertainment. “I want them to be able to carve out their own path. If it’s the entertainment industry, great. And also, good luck,” she added. “There are so many people that will talk about what opened the door for my children. But it still takes talent and a lot of grit. We’re creating multidimensional, interesting, kind, creative people. That’s who our kids are.”

What’s next for Meghan and Harry in the entertainment world is TBD. It’s a bummer that Netflix canceled her animated children’s series Pearl, but Archewell still has a “creative partnership” with the streaming giant and maintains an exclusive partnership with Spotify. Listen, we could always use more kid-friendly podcasts and no one would complain about more seasons of Archie’s favorite show, Octonauts. Just sayin’.