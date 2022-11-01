Meghan Markle Is Busier Than Ever With Lilibet "Toddling" Around The House These Days

Life is getting busier every day in the Sussex household over in Montecito, California. Mom of two Meghan Markle now knows what it’s like to be chasing not just 3-year-old son Archie around the house, but now 1-year-old daughter Lilibet as well. Yes, learning to walk is an exciting milestone for any toddler. But it also changes everything. And Markle is here for it.

During a discussion with actress and fellow mom Pamela Adlon for the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, Markle gave a little insight on what life is looking like in her household these days. “Lili has just started walking,” Markle told Adlon. “She’s a year and a couple months old.”

As Adlon, who is a mother of three grown children herself, started oohing and aahing as moms with grown children tend to do, Markle said, “Oh yeah, I’m in the thick of it. Toddling...”

Lilibet “Lili” Diana was born in June 2021, and her parents have been justifiably cautious about sharing too many details about their little girl, but it seems a big milestone like first steps were just too exciting not to share.

Not only is Lili walking these days, but her dad Prince Harry told a group of people at a WellChild charity event that his little girl is talking more and more these days. “Archie is very, very busy. And Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great,” Prince Harry shared in September.

All of this walking and talking that Lilibet is doing alongside her “very busy” big brother Archie is making for very busy mornings in Markle’s household. She walked Adlon through her “chaotic” morning routine with two toddlers, “The morning rush will get more chaotic when they get older, but for me it’s both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then half an hour later Archie’s up. Start doing his lunch box before he’s up while I have her, getting her a little nibble.” Prince Harry takes part in the morning, of course, but for Markle it remains “very important” for the busy mom to make breakfast for her whole family herself. “I love doing it,” she told Adlon.

There’s a secret bonus to cooking breakfast for the family when the kids are busy, by the way. Prince Harry can occupy himself with the children while she can actually spend a moment in the kitchen regrouping away from the chaos. Kind of genius.