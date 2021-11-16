Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reveal Archie Loves This Classic Kids’ Song

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped by a New Jersey school recently to meet with young Afghan refugees, and their 2-year-old son Archie was clearly on their minds. The couple, who have been spending time in the area at events to honor veterans, spoke to young Afghan refugees living at Task Force Liberty at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey and even sang a song with them. A song, they admitted, was their son Archie’s favorite. And it’s a pretty familiar tune.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hosted a luncheon with Afghan women and afterwards asked to meet children who were taking their conversational English class nearby. The couple learned some simple Dari phrases like “Thank you,” (Tashakur) to speak to the Afghan adults and children, their spokesperson shared, and Meghan was reportedly seen holding up different colored markers while the young students shouted out the colors in English, according to The Sun.

Meghan and Harry also led the children in a sing-a-long of “Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes,” a song that is apparently a favorite of their son Archie, as CNN reported. It’s a great choice for kids learning to speak English and toddlers alike, as it’s so instructive and catchy.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Archie’s parents are pretty sparing about his life at home in Montecito with baby sister Lilibet “Lili” Diana. We know from the proud dad of two that he is a fan of eating waffles, for instance, and that his first word was “crocodile.” We also know from the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year that Archie keeps chickens and loves to tell guests to “drive safe” and “hydrate” when they leave after a visit. He likes to play on the swings with his dad, play on the beach with his parents and the family dogs. And he likes to sing “Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes.”

We might not get too many glimpses into little Archie’s world now that he and his family are living away from the royal family, but the tidbits we get paint a picture. Of a happy little boy growing up adored by his parents. Singing a song that’s been sung by kids all over the world for generations.