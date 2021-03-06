Generally speaking, the royal family would not be identified as a touchy-feely bunch. I get it, they're in the public eye all the time. That can be awkward for some. Not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, that's for sure. These photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry holding hands are evidence of their abiding commitment to each other. Well, their hand-holding and also the fact that they have changed the landscape of the royal family with their dedication to each other's happiness.

Ever since Markle and Prince Harry first announced their engagement back in November 2017, the couple have leaned into their romance. Quite literally. Throughout their engagement, they had eyes only for each other. On their wedding day in May 2018, an event that was watched by nearly 30 million people around the world, they looked so in love they might as well have been alone. In the nearly three years since their wedding day, a lot has changed for the couple. They've welcomed their first child, their son Archie, stepped back from their senior royal roles, moved to California, gone through a pregnancy loss together, and are currently expecting their second child. But one thing has not changed. They are always holding hands. And always a united front.

Hanging In Jeans Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images During their very first public outing at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada in 2017, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were starting a trend. Holding hands. Also their sunglasses look just great.

Engaged Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images The couple's engagement photos were taken in November 2017, and of course they were photographed walking away holding hands. A harbinger of things to come.

They've Got Their Love To Keep Them Warm Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The royal couple bundled up in December 2017 to take part in a World AIDS Day charity fundraiser in Nottingham, but they skipped the gloves. Don't worry, the glow of their love was keeping them warm.

Putting The Clutch On DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images Meghan Markle didn't just hold her fiancé’s hand during a visit to Peckham in January 2018, she held his arm, too. Because sometimes you just have to put the clutch on your loved one.

She Gets A Kick Out Of Him Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images When the couple joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Royal Foundation Forum in February 2018, Meghan Markle couldn't help reaching for Prince Harry. They look so happy.

They Do. BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images On their wedding day in May 2018 at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, Prince Harry held Meghan Markle's hand as they left the church. So this was really the main event of hand-holding.

Even When No One Is Looking WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As they drove away from their wedding in their royal carriage in May 2018, the couple were still holding hands.

Eternal Honeymoon Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images In October 2018, months after their wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were still holding hands during a visit to Tonga.

Coordinated Couple Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images During their visit to the island of Fiji in 2018, Markle and Prince Harry went tropical with their outfits and relaxed with their hand-holding.

She's Having His Baby Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were expecting their first baby during a visit to Morocco in February 2019, the hand-holding reached a whole other level. It was like Prince Harry was handholding for two on that trip.

Leaning On Each Other Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images After the tragic mosque shootings in New Zealand in March 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid their respects at New Zealand House in London. Leaning on each other as always.

A New Hand To Hold DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images Prince Harry's hands were busy when the couple proudly presented their baby boy Archie to the world in May 2019, but they still stayed close to each other.

Date Night Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Just two months after Archie's birth, the new parents enjoyed a romantic date night at the Lion King premiere in London and looked ecstatic.

Getting Their Groove On Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images The royal couple went on a tour of South Africa in September 2019 and really let their hair down, even dancing in the streets together and looking relaxed despite tensions back in the U.K.

Doing What They Love Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at WellChild Awards 2019. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry never look more bonded than they do when they're focused on charity work, as they were when they attended one of Prince Harry's most beloved patronages, the WellChild Awards, in October 2019.

Finding Freedom Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images After an extended Christmas holiday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Canada House in London in January 2020. That same day they announced their plans to step away from their senior royal roles, and I'll let their big smiles tell that story for me.

The Path Forward Dominic Lipinski - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images March 2020 saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex closing out their royal duties in the United Kingdom and attending functions like the Queen's Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. As ever, they presented a united front. And Meghan Markle's cape... come on now. Amazing.

Lady In Red Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a gown with another cape, Meghan Markle looked so happy in March 2020 holding her husband's hand at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall.

On To The Next Adventure Steve Parsons - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images At the Endeavour Fund Awards in March 2020, the royal couple look more relaxed and happy. Perhaps because they know they're moving on to their next adventure.