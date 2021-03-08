Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Intimate New Maternity Photo Is Stunning

Just one day after revealing that they’re expecting a girl, a new photo from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s maternity shoot was released and it is stunning.

This brand new photo, taken by photographer Misan Harriman, shows Prince Harry with his hands around his wife, while she holds their 1-year-old son, Archie, who sits on top of her growing pregnancy bump with his face concealed by his dad. The mom-to-be looks so, so happy, wearing an expression of pure bliss on her face.

After announcing that they’re expecting baby number two earlier this year, Prince Harry and Markle revealed that baby number two is a girl in a TV interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday. Markle confirmed to Winfrey that she is due in the summer, and that their family is complete. “Two it is,” Prince Harry told Winfrey. During the interview, Prince Harry said that he’s “grateful” to know he’s having a girl, adding “any one or a two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl... now we’ve got our family, and now we’ve got four of us.”

Harriman shared this new photo on International Women’s Day, in honor of the big announcement. “What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day!,” he wrote in the caption of the post. “Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the Girl Dad Club H.”

This photo was taken by Harriman remotely on his iPad while the couple posed from their California home, according to British Vogue.

The couple’s oldest son, Archie, is rarely seen in public or in photos, with the exception of this one released today. The little boy also made a small appearance during the interview on Sunday, briefly appearing in a video where he played with his parents on the beach while the proud mom and dad talked about him to Winfrey. “This past year has been crazy, but to have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie, and we can go for walks as a family, and with the dogs, and we’ll go for hikes, we’ll go down to the beach, which is so close, all of these things,” Prince Harry said of his son, who also has chickens at their California home.

“I guess the highlight for me is sticking him on the back of a bicycle, in his little baby seat, and taking him for bike rides is something I was never able to do when I was younger.”

Now they will be able to do that as a family of four within a matter or time.