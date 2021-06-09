The Sweet Way Meghan Markle Included Lilibet In Her Children's Book

When Meghan Markle wrote her children’s book The Bench, she was still pregnant with her daughter Lilibet Diana. But that didn’t stop her from including her in the book. The Duchess of Sussex found a lovely way to make sure her daughter was a part of the special book.

The release of Meghan’s book The Bench came just days after she and Prince Harry announced the birth of their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana, via their Archewell website, who had been born in Santa Monica on Friday. “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales,” the statement read, also noting that Lili joins 2-year-old brother Archie.

Archie and his dad Prince Harry were the inspiration for The Bench, which dropped on Tuesday. The story “started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” Meghan said in a press release. “That poem became this story.”

The book is focused on the developing relationship of a father and son as seen from the mother’s eyes, but Lili was not left out of the equation. In one of Christian Robinson’s illustrations for the book, a mother can be seen standing in a vegetable patch with a baby in the sling, per Us Weekly. As the book is written from Markle’s perspective, the woman appears to be her. Which would make the baby in the sling Lili.

Meghan’s inclusion of her daughter Lili in her children’s book about her son is a clear sign that she’s really going to excel at parenting more than one child. It’s a balancing act, as so many of us know, to make sure no child ever feels left out. Applause to the Duchess of Sussex. Because now that she is a mom to two children under the age of 3, she’s going to need all of the balance she can get.