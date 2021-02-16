Her little guy was due on Valentine's Day, but Meghan Trainor gave birth and welcomed her first child with her husband, Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara, six days early. The "All About That Bass" singer announced the exciting news on Instagram, along with several precious photos of her newborn son.

Trainor and Sabara became first-time parents on Feb. 8. "This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day," the new mom wrote on Instagram over the weekend. "We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE. Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever!" Trainor also went on to reveal her son's adorable name: "Welcome to the world Riley!"

The "Lips Are Movin" singer initially shared the news of her pregnancy back in October. In an interview with Romper that same month, she said that she decided that being in quarantine was as good a time as any to have a baby. "I planned my pregnancy, so I was like, ‘Well, let's get this started,'" she said at the time.

Now her little boy is here, Trainor couldn't be more thrilled. While announcing her son's birth, Trainor shared photos of herself with her son in the delivery room, one of him swaddled in a blanket, close-up shots of his cute chubby cheeks, and one of Sabara giving him a bottle.

Meghan Trainor welcomed her baby boy last week.

Sabara shared the news on his Instagram feed as well, telling his followers that Riley was 7 lbs, 8 oz at birth. "@meghan_trainor you are my forever Valentine and I’m so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world," the new dad wrote on Instagram.

Trainor's pregnancy with baby Riley has been something of a journey for her. She was diagnosed with gestational diabetes last year, and while she admitted at the time that her diagnosis was "manageable," it was still a "tiny bump in the road" for her.

Now that Riley has arrived safely, Trainor and Sabara are being flooded with congratulations from fans and celebrity friends like fellow mom Ashley Graham, who wrote "Riley!!!! Welcome to the world!!! Congratulations mom & dad!" Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown congratulated the couple as well, writing on Instagram, "Oh my God. Happy valentines day riley. Love you Meghan, and Daryl. Congratulations. Your going to be amazing parents and teach baby riley all about spy kids and MUSIC!!!"

No wonder Riley arrived early — clearly he could not wait to meet his parents!