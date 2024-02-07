People Got Too Opinionated After Meghan Trainor Posted A Cute TikTok Of Baby Barry

Another day, another example of why, actually, the internet might have been a mistake. Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor has two adorable boys, Riley, 3, and Barry, 7 months, and every now and then fans get treated to a special appearance of the children on mom’s social media accounts. But comments on Trainor’s latest TikTok post, which includes little Barry, got absurd fast.

In the new TikTok, Trainor and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara sing Cordelia’s “Little Life” to an absolutely enraptured Barry. The cute, wide-eyed and redheaded 7-month-old sits in what appears to be a baby activity center flanked by his (clearly adoring) parents, moving his glance between the two of them as they speak. It’s just an adorable little family moment that, mostly, garnered the kind of charmed fawning that you’d expect from such a sweet “slice of life” video. “Barry Boy!” exclaimed one fan in the comments. “He is absolutely adorable. You make beautiful babies,” wrote another.

Many commented on the fact that Barry favors both his dad and his older brother, declaring Barry “Riley’s twin” or “mini-me..” “U literally did a copy paste thing,” joked another.

Then there were other comments. Specifically in regard to Barry’s head, because there’s nothing the internet does better than be rude to moms just minding their business.

“Think the little one has plagiocephaly,” wrote one. Plagiocephaly is a condition, not uncommon in young children, in which the head has an asymmetric shape due to unilateral flattening, often caused by favoring one side of the head while sleeping. “My daughter was about his age when she finally got diagnosed, still has it, she suffers with bad migraines.”

“Perhaps not enough tummy time and too much time laying on back?” replied another. “No offense.”

(Oh, well since you’ve said “no offense,” obviously this is a cool and very normal thing to post on a video of a stranger’s child. Cool and good.)

“RN [presumably “registered nurse”] here. it’s helmet time ❤️,” wrote another, as though the heart makes up for the unsolicited opinion.

“Have yall thought about a helmet for the shape of his head? My little wore a helmet and his head was shaped the same!” chimed in another TikTok user.

Then there’s this absolute gem:

“HIS HEAD TUMMT TIME.” (I think they meant “tummy time” but I think we can agree that the typo, particularly in all caps, really drives home how absurd these kinds of comments are.)

Certainly, the majority of these comments do not come from medical professionals. And even if they were, they do not have the ability to diagnose anything from a single video. Moreover, it’s pretty laughable to think that Trainor somehow needs people to chime in about her baby’s health and well-being on TikTok. TikTok! The app we scroll while we’re sitting on the toilet. Folks: I think we can safely assume that this successful and famous multi-millionaire has a pediatrician who would certainly address any concerns.

Tl;dr: please stop leaving unsolicited advice on stranger’s social media posts. It’s none of your business and, more importantly, it’s just rude.