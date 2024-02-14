The Way Michael Cera Casually Revealed He's A Dad Of Two Couldn't Be More On Brand

Michael Cera doesn’t like to make a fuss. Whether he’s brushing off accolades for his role as everyone’s favorite nice guy Allan in Barbie or casually revealing that he welcomed a second child months ago, he’s not about the drama. He just likes “raising babies” so let’s leave it at that, shall we?

The Life & Beth star was recently a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon promoting the second season of the Hulu series and talking about his life. “So... you had another baby?” Fallon asked at the outset. “I got a baby!” Cera replied as the audience cheered. When Fallon asked him how baby life was, he replied, “It’s great. I like raising babies. Raising up two boys.”

While this might seem shockingly reticent of Cera, particularly for a celebrity, this is actually more information than he willingly shared when he and his wife Nadine welcomed their oldest son back in 2021. At that time, it was Amy Schumer, mom to 4-year-old son Gene, who shared the news that Cera was a first-time dad. The two were being interviewed for Life & Beth when Schumer said out of the blue, “Michael has a baby, too. Is that public knowledge?...I just outed him, I just outed his baby.” It turned out he had welcomed his oldest son months earlier, so in a way this revelation is sort of progress.

Once Cera got the sharing ball rolling, he did seem as though he was excited to talk about his children. He didn’t share their names, but he did share that his oldest son is copying him, something he is not enjoying.

“I don’t like being emulated,” Cera explained to Fallon. “He does things that I do.” The actor’s son is also learning to speak two languages, English and German, which will presumably be the case for his baby boy as well.

Fatherhood has changed the actor in one important way. “I think the only thing that it affects is that you just want to spend as much time with them as possible,” Cera told The Hollywood Reporter last February. “So when I was 20, I would have been way happier to go off to some weird city and live in a hotel for three months. And when you have kids, you want to be with your family. And you miss them a lot.”

Clearly getting copied by a toddler is not enough to discourage him.