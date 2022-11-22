Surprise Your Kids With This Exclusive Sneak Peek At Mickey Saves Christmas

If you want to truly blow your kid’s Christmas mind, here’s what you do: combine one of their favorite toy-hauling holidays with their favorite cartoon characters. Luckily the folks at Disney and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios have got you covered with their new stop-motion holiday special Mickey Saves Christmas. The whole family can join in on the tinselly fun with beloved rodent duo, Mickey and Minnie, as they attempt to celebrate the perfect Christmas at their snowy cabin. (Sounds pretty romantical!) But their cozy couples trip is a bust when Pluto stirs up some major canine trouble and causes Santa to lose all the presents on his sleigh. So Mickey, Minnie, and their pals travel to the North Pole on a mission to save Christmas and discover the true meaning of the holidays too.

In Romper’s exclusive sneak peek at the new special, Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daffy, and Goofy all band together to make sure the holiday is running on track and that all the toys will be made on time and dropped down all those chimneys. The gang head up to Santa’s headquarters and are absolutely gobsmacked by the awesomeness of the North Pole. But there’s no time to waste, as there are toys to make, so everyone sings their little hearts out with the cheery bop “We Can Fix This Christmas.”

While Donald Duck is ready to binge on all the chocolate chip cookies in Santa’s workshop, Mickey has his head in the game and makes sure everyone stays on track to get the trains assembled and dolls dressed to the nines. With a magical costume change, everyone swaps their usual Disney duds for green and red Christmas ensembles that would make any elf proud. Mickey, Minnie, Daffy, Donald, and Goofy get going on Santa’s list, and they all pitch in with their tools, paint brushes, wrapping paper, and shiny gold bows.

“It’s up to us to make the children’s dreams come true,” the toy-making team sings. And like a true holiday hero, Mickey makes sure that little Suzy gets her soccer ball after all.

Check out Romper’s exclusive clip below!

As Thanksgiving comes and goes, and the Christmas season is just around the corner, there’s no better way to get in the holiday spirit than to enjoy the world’s most famous mouse and his crew of animated friends. So whip up a piping hot batch of peppermint hot chocolate, give your snuggly holiday pajamas an early test run, and get ready to have a musical blast with Mickey and his pals.

Mickey Saves Christmas premieres as a simulcast on Nov. 27 at 7 p.m EST Dec. 6 on ABC, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney XD.