There’s just something about Mickey Mouse and Christmas. They seem tailor-made for each other. Especially with this adorable upcoming holiday special Mickey Saves Christmas coming to Disney branded television. Of course Mickey saves Christmas, this happens every year in one way or another. But how will he do it in this special? Here’s everything you need to know to watch Mickey Saves Christmas this holiday season.

Mickey Saves Christmas gets the stop-motion animation treatment.

Much like the beloved Rankin/Bass holiday specials Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Santa Claus is Coming to Town, Mickey Mouse and his friends are going to get the stop-motion animation treatment. This will only be the second time Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, and the rest of the gang will be turned into stop-motion animated characters for a holiday special, and of course they look pretty great. The first stop-motion holiday animated feature was a short created in 2020 by Disney Junior in collaboration with Stoopid Buddy Stoodios for Mickey Mouse and the Magic Holiday Adventures, and the studio did such a good job they’ve returned to make Mickey Saves Christmas. And a first look at the special will have you wishing you could get the stop-motion treatment along with Mickey if only to hang out at his log cabin.

What is Mickey Saves Christmas about?

No shade intended for Mickey Mouse’s dog Pluto, but he’s a real problem around the holidays. We all remember Pluto tearing down the Christmas tree when he was trying to get a hold of Chip’N’Dale in Pluto’s Christmas Tree, and it looks like Pluto is at it again. When Mickey and Minnie join their pals at a snowy cabin to celebrate the holidays, Pluto causes Santa to lose all of the presents on his sleigh. The friends then have to leave that cozy cabin to head to the North Pole to try to save Christmas.

Mickey saves Christmas once again. Disney+

You know Mickey will deliver at least one high-pitched “Pluto!” in this special. He must.

How to watch Mickey Saves Christmas.

Mickey Saves Christmas premieres on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. EST. You can catch Mickey Saves Christmas on ABC, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney XD on Nov. 27, as well as streaming it on Disney+.

A perfect kick-off to the holidays. Unless Pluto shows up at your house and bungles the whole thing.