Jersey Shore's Mike Sorrentino & His Wife Lauren Are Expecting Their First Child

A little "situation" will be joining the Jersey Shore family next spring. On Tuesday, Mike Sorrentino announced his wife Lauren is pregnant with their first child. The couple revealed their exciting news on Instagram with some adorable photos featuring their dog, Mosey. "We have a baby situation," the reality TV star announced.

The Sorrentinos used a festive holiday cookie theme writing out "Baby Sorrentino May 2021" using flour and sprinkles to announce that they're expecting. In one photo, their sonogram can be seen sitting on the counter. "Our biggest blessing is on it's way," Lauren wrote in the caption of her announcement. Of course, their child already has its own Instagram account (@itsbabysituation) with more than 50,000 followers.

It's safe to say that people are very excited for the couple, especially Mike's Jersey Shore cast mates. "Now that's a situation my dude!!!!," Pauly "DJ Pauly D" Delvecchio, commented on the post. "Love you both! Soooo sooooo excited for you!," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi added. "So excited for you both!," Deena Cortese, who is currently expecting her second child, wrote. "Love you guys so much!"

The couple shared that they do not know the sex of their baby yet, but will soon find out through a virtual reveal. But they do know that the baby will be due in late spring next year, specifically May 2021.

This will be the first child for the couple after Lauren suffered a miscarriage last year. During an appearance on Good Morning America's Strahan, Sarah, & Keke in November 2019, the couple opened up about how difficult this was for them. "When I found out we were pregnant I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and this was our blessing," Lauren recalled. "It was hard. It was really difficult."

In spite of their hardships, the couple who "doesn't give up" told InTouch Weekly in July that they were still trying to get pregnant. Lauren told the magazine that she has plenty to learn about motherhood from Mike's Jersey Shore cast members — Polizzi, Cortese, and Jenni "JWoww" Farley — who are also moms. "They're all such amazing moms," she said. "I mean, they've shown me just to be comfortable in your own skin, especially while being in the public eye, you know, not letting the opinions and stuff from other moms get in the way of your parenting because everybody's different."

As she and Mike prepare for their little one, fans can follow along on their journey by following their child's Instagram account, which Lauren said she created so she can share all of her pregnancy updates and have a "lifetime timeline of pictures" for her baby. Stay tuned for six more months of updates to come from "Baby Situation."