Mindy Kaling Held Her Son On Her Hip & Matched Her Daughter In A Rare New Photo

There aren’t enough hyphens in Hollywood to contain Mindy Kaling. The comedian, actor, screenwriter, author, director, and producer is clearly one of the busiest moms and most sought after talents in in Tinseltown — but she still has time to slay Easter fashion with her kids and even matched her 4-year-old daughter, Katherine “Kit” Swati. While you won’t see the shining faces of the Kaling siblings posted to their famous mom’s social media accounts, The Office star still shares a few festive family moments with her fans.

In a recent picture on Instagram, Kaling is a spring dream in a long, flowy, floral dress. With picture-perfect scenery, she held Katherine’s hand and walked down a sunny sidewalk lined with bright green trees. Instead of a boring handbag, Kaling swapped out a clutch for a much more exciting “accessory”: 1-year-old, Spencer, attached to her hip. He must be one interesting little guy as Kaling has said that her son is “unlike any person she’s ever met.”

While these cheery Easter dresses are all kinds of cute, it’s really the matching mom and daughter shoes that take this look to the next, angelic level. While Kaling went for chunky heels, Katherine was comfy in flats with adorable white bows in the back.

“Even my Hindu family is in awe of the power of Easter!” Kaling captioned her post. “Also, it’s one of the only times it’s socially acceptable to match clothes with your kids, which, as you can I see, I did. Happy Easter and lots of love to everyone!”

Lately, Kaling has stepped up her fashion game and people have taken notice. She’s been floating across red carpets and after-parties like a golden style goddess. Of course, no sparkly Best Dressed List could ever beat the sweet compliment she got from her daughter that compared her Elsa from Frozen.

Red carpets aside, it’s inspiring to see Kaling introduce her children to different religions and really a embrace a spirit of togetherness. Kaling has shared about her Indian identity and Hindu faith in her book, Nothing Like I Imagined. In a hilarious and poignant essay, “Kind of Hindu,” she explored how having children completely changed her views of religion and made her deeply consider what she wants to impart to her children.

So whether she’s in sweats or sequins, Kaling is an icon to women and single mothers, especially. She gracefully juggles it all, while being both transparent and grateful about how her nanny helps make everything possible. She also called out the stigma women face when they admit to hiring help to care for their children.

On holidays and every day, we’re here for All Things Mindy Kaling.