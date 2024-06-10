Model Naomi Campbell has become a mom twice over in the past three years. She welcomed a daughter in 2021 followed by a son in June 2023. She has been incredibly cautious about sharing too much information about her two children, including their names, photos of their faces, and the details about their births. But recently, the 54-year-old model confirmed that both of her children were born via surrogate. In a recent interview, she also opened up about her “fear” for their futures.

Campbell spoke to The Times last week about her life as a mom of two. When asked if she had welcomed her children with the help of a surrogate, she confirmed, “I did.” She went on to share that her perspective on life has changed since becoming a mom to her two little ones. “My babies are everything to me. It’s made me fear for the future,” Campbell told the outlet. “I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110 percent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school.”

When Campbell announced that she had become a mother for the first time back in May 2021, she shared the news on Instagram with a simple message reading, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she captioned a photo of her cradling her daughter’s tiny feet at the time. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

Just two years later, Campbell shared another birth announcement. This time around, she welcomed a baby and shared a family photo of her new little son clutching his sister’s finger, writing, “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” Campbell wrote on Instagram at the time. “A True Gift from God 🙏🏾, blessed! Welcome Babyboy. 💙🍼✨ #mumoftwo ❤️💙 It’s never too late to become a mother 🙏🏾.”

In her interview with The Times, Campbell notes that, as a single mom of two, she is tired of younger women saying they don’t want children because of the cost. “I have said, 'You will change your mind. You will want to be a mum.' I understand economically it is tough. But my mum had nothing and she made it work. It’s worth it. It is so amazing,” she told the outlet.

She certainly seems happy with her new life as a mother.