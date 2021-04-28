Take the lyrical genius of Lin-Manuel Miranda, combine it with an epic adventure set in Cuba, and you’ll get one of the most anticipated films to come out of 2021. Yes, we’re talking about Netflix’s new movie Vivo, a brand new animated, musical film that is guaranteed to be on your list of favorites.

Before Vivo hits your Netflix watchlist, here’s everything you need to know about the movie set in Cuba.

Vivo Is About A Singing Kinkajou

Miranda lends his voice to the titular character, Vivo, a one-of-a-kind singing kinkajou, which is a small, monkey-like mammal that lives in the rain forest. During the film, Vivo must find his way from Havana, Cuba, to Miami, Florida, “in order to deliver a song on behalf of his owner and mentor, Andrés,” according to Netflix, and goes on an epic adventure along the way.

In addition to the film having original songs, some of which are written by Miranda, the film will deliver an empowering message of “gathering your courage, finding family in unlikely places, and the belief that music can open you to new worlds,” according to Netflix.

Vivo’s Teaser Trailer Is Here

Netflix has released the first official teaser trailer for Vivo, and the film looks just as exciting as it sounds.

Andres introduces a crowd in a city square to the one and only Vivo, who looks ready to entertain the masses. “Is this thing on?,” the animated kinkajou asks into a microphone. Yes, yes it is.

Vivo Features An All Star Cast

In addition to the musical stylings of Miranda, Vivo features a cast full of notable and musically talented stars. Here is who you can hear lending their voice to Vivo:

Grammy Award winner Juan de Marcos Gonzalez as Vivo’s beloved mentor and owner, Andrés

“Conga” singer Gloria Estefan as Marta, the love of Andrés’ life

Newcomer Ynairaly Simo as Gabi, Andrés’ grand-niece

Avatar star Zoe Saldana as Rosa, Gabi’s mother

Guardians of the Galaxy star Michael Rooker as Lutador, a villainous python that lives in the Everglades

The hilarious Tyree Henry and Nicole Byer as a pair of spoonbills

The Office’s Leslie David Baker as a Florida bus driver

Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo, and Lidya Jewett as a trio of well meaning but overzealous scout troopers

Vivo Premieres On Netflix Later This Year

Unfortunately, you can’t mark your calendars with Vivo’s premiere date just yet. Netflix has not yet announced when Vivo will make its way to the streaming service. While the movie was originally set to hit theaters in June, it will premiere on Netflix on at a future date.

In the meantime, you can watch so many fun, family-friendly movies streaming on Netflix right now.