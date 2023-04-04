Blippi Is Releasing 5 New Episodes For Earth Day & We Have An Exclusive Sneak Peek!

It can be difficult for little kids to understand exactly what Earth Day is all about. It’s not like they’re getting gifts and we all know this is a big selling feature for holidays when you’re a kid. Also, they’re still young enough that they might not understand a huge concept like the idea of protecting the earth. Which is why it’s so great when there are shows like Blippi that kids already love putting out new Earth Day episodes to help them grasp the concept. With new music and everything no less.

Blippi is always game for a fun field trip to help kids learn about the world around them. Wearing his trademark gear of orange suspenders, blue and orange hat, a bowtie, and absolute statement orange glasses, Blippi has charmed kids everywhere by taking them on little tours of places like museums, farms, fire stations and more. Now the Blippi universe is tackling Earth Day with new episodes full of music and fun.

In total, there are five new episodes coming out especially for Earth Day, which is April 22, on Blippi, Blippi Wonders, and Meekah, who is Blippi’s pal and singing partner.

In Romper’s exclusive clip from Blippi and Meekah Celebrate Earth Day, Blippi is tackling his biggest field trip yet with Meekah as the two set about trying to explain to kids why they should recycle and protect planet earth. Blippi tells viewers you can recycle milk cartons and turn them into bird houses instead of tossing them out. You can reuse that old soda can and turn it into a planter, which seems like a pretty good idea. And just generally pay close attention to the “buzzing of the bees, the wind blowing through the trees” to fully appreciate “this place that we call home.”

Watch the exclusive clip below!

Beginning April 5, the Blippi franchise will release five new episode to honor Earth Day:

April 5: A new episode of Blippi Wonders called “Earth Day” features Blippi and Meekah singing to kids about how to recycle.

An episode called "Blippi and Meekah Celebrate Earth Day" sees the two friends learning to compost with the Dirt Doctor at Tree People.

In "Meekah Makes Animal Friends," fun-loving Meekah heads to an interactive aquarium to meet and feed animals from under the sea.

Blippi heads to the zoo to learn about animal habitats in "Blippi's Fun Zoo Day."

Meekah learns about planting plants, harvesting fruits and vegetables, and even enjoys a meal with a friend in "Meekah Takes Care of the Earth!"

These new episodes will premiere on the Blippi, Blippi Wonders, and Meekah YouTube Kids channels.