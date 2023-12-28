Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi Got Nick Cannon A Gift That Features All 12 Of His Kids

Nick Cannon got one heck of a personalized gift for Christmas this year. Bre Tiesi, who shares a 17-month-old son named Legendary Love with the Wild N' Out host, put together a Monopoly-themed board game called “Cannonopoly” and it features all 12 of his children on the box.

Tiesi, who stars on the Netflix real estate reality series Selling Sunset (though it’s still TBD if she’s returning for Season 8), shared a photo on her Instagram Story of the gift she gave Cannon for Christmas this year.

“And my favorite gift I’ve given,” Tiesi wrote over the photo that featured illustrations of Cannon and his 12 children. On the front of the box, there’s Cannon surrounded by 1-year-old Legendary Love who he shares with Tiesi; 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe who she shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 6-year-old son Golden Sagon, 3-year-old daughter Powerful Queen, and 15-month-old son Rise Messiah who he welcomed with Brittany Bell; 2½-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and 1-year-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin who he shares Abby De La Rosa; 1-year-old daughter Onyx Ice Cole who he welcomed with LaNisha Cole; and 1-year-old daughter Halo Marie and son Zen, who passed away at 5 months old from brain cancer, with Alyssa Scott.

In another Instagram post, Tiesi posted a collection of photos of her, Cannon, and their son dressed up in matching red plaid Christmas pajamas. “Wishing you a Merry Christmas filled with love,” she captioned the photos, which were taken in front of a Christmas tree. “May this season bring you happiness and beautiful memories. Enjoy and cherish every moment! It all goes by too fast! 🥹🎄✨.”

Tiesi’s relationship with Cannon was discussed at length on recent seasons of Selling Sunset after one of her co-stars, Chelsea Lazkani, said she found it “rather off-putting” and, in typical reality TV fashion, side convos spiraled. On the show, Tiesi has always defended their unique arrangement and Cannon as a father. “I love Nick. I’m happy with my relationship, however that is,” she said in an episode of Season 7. When it comes to dating other people, she said on the show, “I mean, I do what I want to do, but I still would never disrespect Nick. I just wouldn’t. And even his situations and stuff, I’ve always been nothing but respectful of that. I know people don’t get it, and I don’t care that people don’t get it.”

We would, however, like to see a copy of the Cannonopoly rulebook.