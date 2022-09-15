Nick Cannon Announced The Birth Of His 9th Child, A Daughter Named Onyx

Welcome to the world Baby Onyx Ice! Nick Cannon announced that he is a father again after welcoming his ninth child. On Wednesday night, the Masked Singer host hit up social media with a very sweet and thoughtful post announcing the arrival of his daughter. He also pledged to love his baby girl with all his heart.

The actor and comedian hopped on Instagram to share a lengthy post to announce his daughter’s arrival. “Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities. In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension,” Cannon wrote.

The producer and rapper went on to express how much he has learned from his “Angel” children. Cannon also shared that he has developed a tough skin as public figure, but understandably wants to protect his family members who are less accustomed to the harsh glare of the spotlight.

“So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children. @MissLanishaCole is one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I’ve ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood. Please give her that. She is so loving and pure hearted,” he wrote. “As for me, if you are truly concerned during this time of Spiritual Warfare, my inner struggles with self, mental wellness and physical health concerns… Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God will grant us Peace that surpasses all Understanding. 🙏🏾❤️.”

As if being the father of nine kids isn’t challenging enough, Cannon has been through extremely painful moments as a parent. He was incredibly vulnerable and open about the tragic loss of his 5-month old son Zen he shared with model Alyssa Scott.

And while Cannon has experienced a lot of backlash due to his enthusiastic contribution to repopulating the earth, one thing that he deserves a bunch of credit for is how he publicly supports and reveres his parenting partners.

When it comes to Zen’s mom, Cannon shared: “Alyssa, was just the strongest woman I've ever seen,” he said. “Never had an argument, never was angry. Was emotional when she needed to be, but always the best mom, and continues to be the best mom.”

And now with the birth of baby Onyx, the proud dad has nothing but respect and love for LaNisha Cole, and all the “precious Mothers” of his children.

In August, Cannon announced on Instagram that he is expecting another child with Brittany Bell by sharing footage of their joyous maternity shoot.

That’s double-digits dadhood for Cannon!