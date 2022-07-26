Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby #8, His First With Bri Tiesi, In Beautiful Home Birth

Nick Cannon is a dad once again. Legendary, his eighth baby, and first with Bri Tiesi, was born on June 28. The model shared stunning black-and-white photos of her home birth on Monday, with Cannon by her side and cutting their baby boy’s cord in a beautiful and intimate experience.

“I did it,” Tiesi wrote on Instagram. “An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely.”

In the first photo, Tiesi is showering, with her baby bump on full display. Grabbing a quick shower before a labor in this summer heat? Definitely a solid plan. In the next, she’s lying in a bathtub with Cannon, no doubt trying to ease labor pains in the water. Another picture is a close-up of the bath, with Cannon’s hands wrapped around Tiesi’s bump.

The third photo in the carousel shows Cannon holding Tiesi up. Their chests are bare, and her arms are wrapped around his neck. It’s hard to tell if he’s helping her out of the tub, supporting her during a contraction, or just offering her a hug during an emotional moment, but the picture is a powerful display of affection.

Tiesi heads outside at some point during the night, stopping on a walk to brace her back for a contraction. The last photo shows the efforts of her hard work — their baby boy is here! This is the first glimpse of the newborn, who is cuddling with his mom with one hand on her chest and face buried in her neck. Tiesi’s eyes are closed as she hugs her baby with both hands wrapped around his tiny body. Cannon’s arms are wrapped around Tiesi, as he leans over to cut the cord. This is their first family photo, and it’s absolutely stunning.

“This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner,” Tiesi wrote on her caption. “Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. 💙 I can’t believe he’s here 🤗.”

She added that you can watch the vlog of her birth on YouTube. “I have documented my pregnancy, natural induction, labor, delivery as well as more information and resources for doulas midwife’s and hypno birthing,” she continued. “It’s Real RAW and I hope It helps anyone considering an unmedicated home birth 🙏🏼.”

In the video, she offers a trigger warning. “This video is quite intense. It is my real & raw natural birth experience with a lot of screaming and is a little graphic. Viewer discretion advised.”

She reveals she did a pressure point massage, ate “the salad,” did a membrane sweep, and had a castor oil smoothie — a method that could lead to diarrhea, vomiting, and dehydration — to try to naturally induce labor.

“1:28 AM on June 28th we welcomed Baby C to the world,” she wrote on the video. “8 pounds 10 ounces, 21 inches.” She added, “Baby had a long crown caused by a nucal hand (hand up by ear) so he needed a little respiratory support from Robyn… I noticed he wasn’t crying…”

“Finally baby cried,” she continued. “Best sound I ever heard.”

“This was the most limit pushing/painful moment yet completely empowering & beautiful,” she wrote in the vlog. “The intensity of birth takes over your whole body I swear I was pushing so hard screaming & crying I started to break, I started doubting I could do it I kept saying why wont he come get him out…”

The end shows Cannon holding his newborn baby in the nursery and Tiesi breastfeeding. “Hey, hey, Legendary,” he says to his baby.

Cannon is also dad to twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden “Sagon”, 5, and Powerful Queen, 19 months, with Brittany Bell, twins Zion and Zillion, 13 months, with Abby De La Rosa, and Zen with Alyssa Scott, who died of a brain tumor at 5 months old in December 2021.

He joked on the Lip Service podcast in June 2022 that he is expecting more babies this year. “Let's just put it this way ... the stork is on the way,” Cannon said when asked if he was expecting “three babies” this year.

In June, Tiesi told Entertainment Tonight about the drama surrounding Cannon’s many children. "I'm not really opinionated in other's people business. That's not really my thing," she told the outlet. "When it first started happening I was just like, 'I don't understand why everyone is so concerned. Like, why are you upset about what happens in my household?' For me, it doesn't actually genuinely affect me. I understand people's side and they're used to their conventional relationships. That's what's instilled in us. Whatever you want to call this has been going on for years."

Whether it’s more kids or a vasectomy in store for Cannon in the future, every baby is precious and deserves to be celebrated. He seems actively involved in his children’s lives and is a supportive partner to their mamas. That’s the most important thing — even if his family is a little unconventional.