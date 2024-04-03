Nicole Richie and Joel Madden attended the premiere of her new movie Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead on Tuesday, and the big surprise was that they brought their two teenagers along with them. The even bigger surprise? Their kids are somehow their exact doppelgängers, they look so much like their parents when they were around the same age.

Richie has been with Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden since 2006, marrying in 2010 and going on to welcome two children together, now-16-year-old daughter Harlow and 14-year-old son Sparrow. The couple have been incredibly successful at keeping their two children out of the spotlight, no small feat considering their own fame and their famous relatives including Richie’s adoptive dad Lionel Richie, her now-pregnant younger sister Sofia Richie, Madden’s brother Benji and his wife Cameron Diaz, who are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Raddix and new baby boy Cardinal.

Through it all, Richie and Madden have kept their kids out of the spotlight. Even during their teen years. Until this week, when Harlow and Sparrow pulled out their cool black outfits and thousand yard stares, looking just like their parents, to attend the Los Angeles premiere of their mom’s movie Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead at The Grove.

Lionel Richie, Lisa Parigi, Harlow Madden, Sparrow Madden, Nicole Richie, Brenda Harvey-Richie, and Joel Madden at the premiere of Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead on April 2, 2024. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After seeing Harlow look just like her mom circa the early ‘00s with her blonde hair and smoky eye, and Sparrow looking a whole lot like his rock star dad around the same time, fans cannot get over the resemblance. Or the fact that they’re teenagers, to be honest.

“I can’t get over how big Nicole Richie’s kids are, Harlow and Sparrow,” wrote one social media user on Twitter. “Nicole Richie and Joel Madden’s kids joined them on the red carpet and they look JUST LIKE THEIR MAMA AND DADDY,” wrote another.

Back in 2021, Richie opened up about how her daughter Harlow was starting to borrow her clothes on a regular basis. “She takes my clothes all the time,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I have just started writing an N with a Sharpie on all of my stuff so that [she knows it’s mine].”

While her daughter might be emulating her style, does that mean the Simple Life star would be interested in letting her daughter follow in her reality series footsteps? It all depends. “If my kids said to me, ‘I want to try this new thing that hasn’t been done before.’ You just say... Well, obviously now they’re preteen, so I’m going to say no,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “But yeah, if they’re 18 and they want to go do whatever it is, as long as it feels good and authentic to them, I’m fine with it.”

You never know, maybe this red carpet debut was a dry run.