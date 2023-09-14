Snooki Reveals The Cryptic Message Her Daughter Told 911 That Left Her “Mortified”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was having a few drinks with friends and family one night at her house down the shore when the cops showed up. No, you didn’t just read a headline from 2011. The Jersey Shore alum’s daughter called 911 on her because her “mom was being mean” for not letting her go on TikTok. Oh how times have changed.

Polizzi, who is mom to 11-year-old son Lorenzo, 8-year-old daughter Giovanna, and 3-year-old son Angelo with husband Jionni LaValle, opened up about her recent experience on her parenting podcast The Meatball Pod. On a recent episode, she told co-host and fellow Jersey Shore star Deena (Cortese) Buckner all about a recent experience with Giovanna that must have felt like a bit of a call back to her earlier days.

“Giovanna, we were down at the shore, she ended up calling 911, and she knows what 911 is,” the exasperated mom of three explained. “So, I was like outside with everyone, because I had company over at my shore house and she kept asking me to sign her into TikTok… and I wouldn’t let her go on.”

Polizzi told her daughter that she was busy and didn’t want her signing into TikTok, so Giovanna took matters into her own hands. “So, she went inside and called 911, because I wouldn’t let her on TikTok.” What did the precocious little girl tell the emergency operator? “She said ‘my mom’s being mean,’ before hanging up.”

So what she’s saying is, Giovanna is the newest Jersey Shore icon.

The police arrived and asked to speak to Polizzi, who had no idea they had been called or why they had been called. “Giovanna darts for the bathroom, locks herself in the bathroom. And they’re like, ‘Can I talk to Nicole LaValle?’ And mind you, I am lit! I’m in my like, almost ‘Dren’ phase. I’m like not okay. Like I’m drinking, having a good time.” (Dren, for those who don’t remember, is her drinking alter ego.) The police questioned Giovanna about whether or not she felt safe in her home as she “hysterically cried” in the bathroom, and her mother was “mortified.” But, apparently, all’s well that ends well.

Although I do wonder what this will mean for the massive Jersey Shore reunion she hopes to make happen with all of the castmates and their offspring. “All together, eventually, it’s gonna be 11 kids, which is crazy, crazy!” Polizzi told Romper last September. “Eventually I would love to get everyone together and obviously get it on the show,” she adds. “‘Cause I feel like that’d be a huge moment for the fans too, but yeah, that’s a work in progress.”

Maybe Giovanna will give her mother a bit of a break if they’re filming together. Or maybe everyone should just hide their phones.