North West is all of 10 years old, so obviously it’s high time for her to put out a debut album. She is the oldest daughter of Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, after all, and has contributed to his albums in the past. Which clearly means that North is more than ready to drop that debut album and the name is a nod to one her dad released 20 years ago.

North was in attendance at a listening party for her dad’s upcoming album Vultures 2 in Phoenix over the weekend. The 10-year-old, who West shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian along with 8-year-old son Saint, 6-year-old daughter Chicago, and 5-year-old son Psalm, announced to the crowd that she had big musical plans of her own. “I’ve been working on an album,” she said as fans started cheering, going on to share that the upcoming album “is called Elementary School Dropout.”

The name of her album appears to be a direct reference to her dad’s 2004 The College Dropout, which was critically acclaimed at the time and became a defining moment for Ye as a producer.

North has contributed to her dad’s music several times over the years, like when she rapped with him onstage at Paris Fashion Week back in 2020 when she was just 6 years old or performed at his Sunday Services back in 2019. Most recently, she was featured on Ye’s Vultures 1 album in the song “Talking.” She was even credited as a featured artist on the album, which is a pretty huge deal for someone who is just 10 years old.

North did not share any further details about her album beyond the title and the fact that she’s been working on it, which seems fair considering she is a child. But something tells us this album is going to happen, simply based on North’s history of being very driven when she sets her mind to something. Anyone who has watched her perform incredible makeovers on TikTok or seen her critique her mother’s fashion choices knows; this kid knows exactly what she wants and she knows how to make it happen.

Plus, let’s be honest. She might have a slight leg up when it comes to getting that album produced.