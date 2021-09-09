For an 8-year-old, North West is a pretty funny little mimic, especially when it comes to her mom. Just recently, North imitated Kim Kardashian and accused her of “talking different” in her contouring videos, and her mom clearly didn’t take it too personally because she shared the video with her millions of fans.

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Story recently to share a behind-the-scenes look at how her 8-year-old daughter North really feels about her contouring videos. “Why do you talk different?” North can be heard asking in the background. “Why do I talk different from what?” Kardashian, who is also mom to 5-year-old son Saint, 3-year-old daughter Chicago, and 2-year-old son Psalm, asked. “From your videos,” North said.

When Kardashian asked her to explain how she talks different, North obliged by doing an impression of her in a high-pitched, whiny voice. “Guys! So today I’ve got this new mask. And these bronzers, and I’ve got this...”

Kourtney Kardashian’s 8-year-old daughter Penelope was there to back up North’s opinion that Kardashian uses a different voice, so I guess that answers that.

North West mocked her mom Kim Kardashian.

This isn’t the first time North has called out her famous mom on Instagram. When Kardashian received a bunch of swag from Olivia Rodrigo to celebrate her song “Driver’s License,” she shared it on social media and said she was a big fan of Rodrigo. North could be heard saying in the background, “You never listen to it.” Her little brother Saint swooped in to back up Kardashian and say she did, indeed, listen to it all the time in the car. But that savage little dig was perhaps a sign of the times to come from North.

If only she knew how her mom defends her on social media at every turn. When people were suspicious that North was not the artist behind a Bob Ross-level painting, Kardashian was quick to step up and remind people “don’t play with me when it comes to my children.”

Some day, North might understand how her mom defends her. But that day is not today, so I suspect Kardashian will just have to deal with being imitated for awhile.