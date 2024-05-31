June Squibb Voices Nostalgia In Inside Out 2 & Pixar Fans Are Already Obsessed

Inside Out 2 is full of emotions, just as we expected when the sequel to the beloved Pixar movie was announced. This is a story about a teenage girl going through puberty, after all, so of course it makes sense that a whole host of new emotions would be introduced. And yet, one new emotion that will be featured in the movie has taken us by surprise. Not just because it’s oddly accurate in a way some of us might not have expected. But because of the incredible voice talent behind it.

Nostalgia joins the Inside Out 2 party.

Riley, the same girl who was featured in the original Inside Out movie, is a teenager in the sequel. A teenager going through puberty, in fact. As she attempts to navigate this next stage of her life, it makes sense that she would be looking back at her childhood. And so, Disney and Pixar recently shared the newest emotion to join the rest of the Inside Out 2 cast: Nostalgia.

Nostalgia looks like a little old lady and is, obviously, nostalgic. So nostalgic that she exclaims in a new clip for the movie, “Remember when we all finally came up to headquarters?” at which point Ennui, voiced by Adèle Exarchopoulos and the Frenchest of all the emotions, says, “That was, like 30 seconds ago, Nostalgia.”

“Yeah... those were the days,” she replies.

June Squibb voices Nostalgia.

Academy Award-nominated actress June Squibb voices Nostalgia, and honestly fans are generally pretty happy with the choice. “Amazing,” one person tweeted, while another added, “my fav character so far.” For those who might not recognize her, the 94-year-old actor is known for her roles in About Schmidt, Nebraska, and the upcoming grandma revenge movie Thelma. Squibb has also done voice work for animated movies like Ralph Breaks the Internet, Toy Story 4, and Soul.

She feels like a perfect fit for Nostalgia, who joins Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) as Riley’s new emotions. Nostalgia also appears to be the only emotion that shows up in a sepia tone, a nice touch.

Teenage girls consulted on all of the new emotions.

While there might be some people who doubt the inclusion of nostalgia as a realistic emotion felt by teenagers, this does not appear to be the case. Because a group of teenage girls were consulted regularly throughout the making of Inside Out 2, and they obviously know what they’re talking about.

Besides who doesn’t remember feeling a bit nostalgic for their childhood when the chaotic teen years took over? Those were the days... am I right?