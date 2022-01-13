Orlando Bloom Fed Katy Perry A Sandwich As Baby Daisy Slept On Her Chest

What would your co-parent do if you’re at a restaurant and your baby falls asleep on you, will they hand feed you so as not to disturb the little one? This is what Orlando Bloom did for Katy Perry.

The “I Kissed A Girl” singer welcomed baby girl Daisy Dove with fiance Bloom in August 2020. Bloom is also dad to son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, and he clearly brings a sense of calm experience to the parenting table. On Thursday, Perry took a moment to reflect on all that Bloom brings to her life in honor of his 45th birthday with a series of images.

“Happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know. thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd,” she captioned the post.

She also included a video of Bloom hand-feeding her a sandwich as Daisy slept on her chest, and it was a truly beautiful moment to behold.

Bloom’s act of service did not go unnoticed by Perry’s followers, who left messages like, “The last slide is awesome,” and “The way he feeds you.”

Perry herself is nothing if not appreciative of her lovely partner. She told Ellen DeGeneres in 2019, “He is the kindest soul. He is the kindest man I’ve ever met. He shows up and he’s such an encouragement spiritually, emotionally and physically.”

He also shows up for daughter Daisy in some decidedly interesting ways. Like proudly sucking snot out of his daughter’s nose with a SnotSucker by FridaBaby and then bragging about it on TikTok. “I’ve sucked so much snot with this thing. Katy and I take turns to see who can get out the biggest booger,” he wrote in December. “So far she’s winning or maybe she’s losing? Lol Parenthood is weird but at least our daughter can breathe at night.”

Hand feeding his partner sandwiches and sucking snot out of his baby’s nose, Orlando Bloom is stepping up for his family. Although I hope he never does those two things together.