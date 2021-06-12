Paramount+ is home to a number of brand new shows, reboots of series you love, movies, and so much content for children. Indeed, the list of the kids’ shows on Paramount+ is long, so here are some of the best to get you started.

CBS and Viacom’s streaming service is home to content from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and the Smithsonian Channel. So whether you’re the parent to a music obsessed teen or you love watching episodes of NCIS, there’s something for everyone in the family. But kids (and their parents who have some serious nostalgia the ‘90s) are in luck.

Paramount+ has dozens of classic kids’ shows that aired on Nickelodeon in the late ‘80s and ‘90s. You can find shows using puppets like Allegra’s Window and Eureeka’s Castle, animated classics like Doug and Rugrats, and live-action shows, like Gullah Gullah Island and Clarissa Explains It All. You can also find so many episodes of shows like PAW Patrol, Peppa Pig, and SpongeBob SquarePants.

You can subscribe to Paramount+’s low-cost tier for just $4.99 per month and get an idea of what shows for kids you can stream. Here are 25 of the best.

Allegra’s Window Paramount+ Allegra’s Window is about Allegra, a 3-year-old puppet girl eager to explore the world around her. At the end of every episode, she sits down at her window and reflects on what she’s learned from the day. This fun, colorful series from the ‘90s will make you nostalgic for your childhood and introduce children to problem-solving techniques. Rated TV-Y

All That Paramount+ Laugh alongside the cast of All That, the scripted comedy show starring kid actors and written just for them, too. Just try not to crack up during the Good Burger and Pierre Escargot segments. Rated TV-Y7

The Backyardigans Paramount+ Five colorful animal friends team up to use their imaginations to travel to fun, different locations in their own backyard. Each episode also features original musical numbers. Rated TV-Y

Blaze and the Monster Machines Paramount+ Your car loving kiddo will love Blaze and the Monster Machines, a series about an 8-year-old, AJ, who drives his monster truck, Blaze, around Axle City. Rated TV-Y

Blue’s Clues Paramount+ Help Steve and his dog, Blue, solve puzzles using three clues and a little help from the audience at home. Rated TV-Y

Bubble Guppies Bubble Guppies is about a school of fish. Literally. Meet the group of fish-tailed preschoolers who attend class at an underwater school and learn about subjects like science and math. But be forewarned — your kid will want to start swimming ASAP after they start watching it. Rated TV-Y

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs Paramount+ Based on the bestselling children’s book, the Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs TV series is a prequel that follows aspiring scientist, Flint Lockwood, during his high school years, as he unsuccessfully tries to work on science projects. Rated TV-Y

Eureeka’s Castle Eureeka is a sorceress-in-training who lives in a wind-up, castle music box with her majestical friends in this puppet series, which first aired in 1989. Rated TV-Y.

Frankie and Frank Paramount+ Frankie is a little boy and Frank is a big green monster. Together, this dynamic duo learn a lot together while playing and having fun with each other. Rated TV-Y

Gullah Gullah Island Paramount+ Ron, Natalie live on an island off of the coast of South Carolina their three kids, niece, and giant yellow tadpole named Binyah Binyah Poliiwog. Together, in this series which first aired in 1994, they learn about life and culture, oftentimes through song. Rated TV-Y

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years Paramount+ See what 10-year-old SpongeBob Squarepants is up to at summer camp as he and his pals learn how to build underwater fires and catch wild jellyfish in this SpongeBob prequel. Rated TV-Y7

The New Adventures of Lassie Paramount+ Lassie is a loyal, smart, brown and white collie who goes on big adventures with her 10-year-old owner, Zoe, in this animated series based on the beloved movie. Rated TV-G

Nella the Princess Knight Paramount+ Nella isn’t just a princess, she’s a princess-knight who breaks barriers and fights for justice alongside her trusty unicorn, Trinket. Rated TV-Y

The New Adventures of Madeline Paramount+ Follow along with the big adventures Madeline, a little girl who lives at a boarding school, “in an old house in Paris covered in vines,” with her friends in this animated French-Canadian series. Rated TV-Y

Ni Hao, Kai-Lan Paramount+ Pre-school student, Kai-Lan shares her Chinese and American cultures with audience members in this informative, play along series which originally aired on Nick Jr. Rated TV-Y

PAW Patrol Paramount+ Ryder and the pups are ready to spring into action and save the day in five seasons of this animated Nick Jr. show, streaming on Parmount+. Because, at the end of the day, there “no job is too big, no pup is too small.” Another reason to join Paramount+? The PAW Patrol movie will debut on the streaming service on the same day it hits theaters in August. Rated TV-Y

Peppa Pig Paramount+ Peppa is a little pink pig who lives with her family and loves playing games, dressing up, and jumping in muddy puddles. But beware — your kid might start talking in a British accent after watching the show. Rated TV-Y

Rugrats Paramount+ Tommy Pickles is a walking, talking baby who goes on big adventures with his friends in this beloved animated series which first premiered on Nickelodeon in 1991. Rated TV-Y

Rugrats (2021) Nickelodeon This reinvention of the ‘90s show puts Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, and the Rugrats crew back together again in a lot of brand new, exciting adventures in this Paramount+ exclusive series. Rated TV-Y7

Salute Your Shorts Paramount+ A group of kids spend a summer learning about themselves and the importance of friendship in this hilarious comedy series from 1991. Rated TV-G

Sister, Sister Paramount+ Tia and Tamera Mowry play identical, yet opposite twins separated at birth in this super cute sitcom from the early 1990’s that will make parents nostalgic for the good old days. Rated TV-G

SpongeBob SquarePants Paramount+ SpongeBob is a quirky yellow sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea, works as a cook, and has the funniest group of friends that you could ever imagine. What isn’t there to love about this show? Especially since all 12 Seasons are streaming on Paramount+. Rated TV-Y7

The Wild Thornberrys Paramount+ Eliza Thornberry is just your average young girl — except for the fact that her dad is a nature host, she lives in an RV with her family, and she can talk to animals. This show is guaranteed to ignite a sense of adventure in anyone who watches. Rated TV-Y7

True Jackson VP Paramount+ Keke Palmer stars as True Jackson, a 15-year-old fashion designer, who is selected to be the head of the youth division of a major fashion label. She quickly discovers that the professional world of fashion is a lot like high school. Rated TV-G