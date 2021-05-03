Mark your calendars and tell the kids about this pup-mazing news: Chase, Ryder, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Sky, and Marshall are getting their own movie. PAW Patrol: The Movie is coming out this summer and will feature an all-star cast that includes a Kardashian, a late-night show host, and the newest member of the billionaire’s club. So here’s everything you need to know until you can watch it with your kids!

PAW Patrol: The Movie Puts The Pups On A New Mission

For those whose kids are not part of the PAW Patrol craze, the Nickelodeon Jr. series follows the adventures of a tech-savvy kid named Ryder and his team of crime-fighting puppies: Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky, and Skye. In the movie, Ryder and the puppies must rescue the citizens of Adventure City from their terrible mayor, Mayor Humdinger. During the process, they come across new allies. And what’s a gang of dogs without some cats? (Yes, there are some kitty enemies as well.)

PAW Patrol creator Keith Chapman, who created the award-winning, preschool show in 2013, is collaborating with Paramount Studios and toy and production company Spin Master Entertainment for the movie. “We are thrilled to partner with Paramount and Nickelodeon to bring the PAW Patrol franchise and the characters that children love, to the big screen," said Spin Master Entertainment's Executive Vice President, Jennifer Dodge, in a press release. The movie is written and directed by Cal Brunker and co-written by Bob Barlen and Billy Frolick.

The Official Trailer Shows The Pups In Their New HQ

While a sneak peek of the movie was released during Nickelodeon's 2021 Kids' Choice Awards in March, the official trailer dropped on June 3.

The Movie Has An All-Star Cast

The overall puppy rundown includes Corn & Peg’s Shayle Simons as Zuma, PAW Patrol’s Copycat Callum Shoniker as Rocky, Lilly Bartlam as Skye, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood actor Keegan Hedley as Rubble, and Kingsley Marshall as Marshall.

Kim Kardashian will voice Delores the poodle, a newbie to the PAW Patrol crew. Another newcomer to the group will be the dachshund pup, Liberty, voiced by Black-ish star Marsai Martin and newscaster Marty Muckraker, played by late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel.

Delores (voiced by Kim Kardashian West) in PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE from Paramount Pictures.

Tyler Perry will voice a truck driver who is rescued by Chase, played by Young Sheldon actor Iain Armitage. Perry made his debut on Forbes’ Billionaire list last year. Also among the cast is Grown-ish’s Yara Shahidi as the puppies’ gear engineer, Kendra Wilson, and Canadian comedian, Ron Pardo, as the villainous Mayor Humdinger.

Excited yet?

The PAW Patrol Movie Premieres In August

The PAW Patrol movie is slated to be released in theaters and on Paramount+ on Aug. 20, 2021. Until then, your kids can continue to follow the adventures of the PAW Patrol crew on Nick Jr., Noggin, and Netflix.