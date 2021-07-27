Paris Hilton Is Reportedly Expecting Her First Child With Carter Reum

There has been a real shift in perspective for Paris Hilton over the past year. The heiress got engaged in February to her boyfriend of two years Carter Reum, and that big change seems to have opened the door for some other new and exciting changes. Page Six reported on Tuesday that Paris Hilton is pregnant with her first child, and looking back over her comments from the past few months... it’s not a massive surprise. While the couple have yet to confirm the news officially, it seems all roads lead to the heiress getting ready for her own little heir. Or heirs, depending.

Romper has reached out to Paris Hilton’s rep for comment and is waiting for a reply.

Hilton has been discussing her plans to build a family ever since her entrepreneur boyfriend Reum proposed in February on a private island. “I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner,” Hilton told Vogue at the time in her engagement announcement, “Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!”

Reum might have been worth the wait, but Hilton made it clear she was ready to have babies almost right away. Something she alluded to in a podcast interview from January on The Trend Reporter, “I am really excited just to move on to the next step of my life and finally just have a real life because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life,” Hilton explained. “I haven’t gotten to experience that yet because I don’t feel that anyone really deserved that love from me and now I finally found the person who does. So, I cannot wait for that next step.”

Paris Hilton is reportedly pregnant.

Hilton also admitted in that same interview that she and Reum had already started IVF treatments in the hopes of starting their family. She even knew what kind of family she was planning for; boy and girl twins, courtesy of IVF. “I think it's something that most women should do just to have and then you can pick if you want boys or girls... just because I really want to have twins that are a boy and a girl. So the only way to 100% get that is by making it happen that way.”

Hilton went on to tell the Just For Variety podcast that her interests have shifted in the past few years, thanks in part to Reum, “Now that I am so incredibly happy and in love in my personal life I’m not really interested in billions anymore. I’m more interested in babies.”

We’re all waiting for confirmation that Paris Hilton is going to be a mom, for a due date, all of it. But I think we can all agree that the one thing we need confirmed most; did she get the boy and girl twins?

We’ll have to wait and see.