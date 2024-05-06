Paris Hilton Jokes About Giving 5-Month-Old London A Spray Tan Because She’s “So Pale”

Now that Paris Hilton is mom to 5-month-old baby girl London, she is looking forward to some very particular firsts. Like baby’s first spray tan, for example. The reality star and mom of two recently joked that she’s “counting down the days” until London can get her first spray tan, because a little sun-kissed glow never hurt anybody.

The Paris In Love star, who is mom to 1-year-old son Phoenix and baby girl London with husband Carter Reum, recently posed for a mother/daughter photo shoot with her baby girl. But while she was preparing for her photo shoot, she forgot one little detail. Her daughter can’t go in for a little glow up like she has so often done.

“I got a spray tan last night and she’s like, ‘The usual?’” Hilton explained in a TikTok video, going on to confirm that “usually, I like to be really tan.” She then turned to baby London, who she held in her arms, and noted, “But I wasn’t thinking about you. You’re so pale. You’ve never been in the sun and we can’t spray tan you.”

“Can you?” she coyly asked. “Just kidding.”

Hilton captioned the video, “Counting down the days until I can teach Baby London about the art of a @Tan_Luxe spray tan!”

Of course, anyone who remembers Hilton from the early ‘00s will remember her love of a spray tan. Or, as she noted herself in pink text on her video, “POV: your Mom is the queen of spray tans.”

Certainly Hilton’s fans appreciated her joke about spray tanning her baby (and understood that she was definitely kidding). “Baby Spray Tan is an untapped market!!” one fan commented, while another added, “‘Can you’ has me giggling Paris is sooooo funny.”

The proud mom of two recently introduced her daughter to the world with a sweet family photo shoot on Instagram, writing at the time that she has “dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember. I’m so grateful she is here. I truly cherish every moment I spend with her. Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother.”

Now that London is here, she can dream of the day they go for mother/daughter spray tans. Iconic.