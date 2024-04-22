Paris Hilton Shared Photos Of Her 5-Month-Old Daughter London For The First Time

Paris Hilton’s daughter London finally got her social media launch months after she came into the world. The proud mom of two recently shared the first official photo of her baby girl, who she said she’s been dreaming about for “as long as” she can remember.

The former reality star welcomed her daughter London with husband Carter Reum via surrogate last November, making 1-year-old son Phoenix a big brother. At the time, Hilton shared her daughter’s arrival with a pink Christmas outfit and the name “London” written across the top, but chose not to share photos of her newborn daughter. Now that little London is 5 months old, her mom is ready to launch her into society. Or at least, social media.

On Saturday, Hilton shared several photos of her little family on Instagram, featuring London dressed in a pale pink outfit and a big bow sitting on her mom’s lap. “Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum,” she captioned the post. “I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember. I’m so grateful she is here. I truly cherish every moment I spend with her. Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother.”

Naturally, some of Hilton’s famous followers were excited to see London’s debut on social media. “The most gorgeous family!!! Love you and this loving and perfect crew. Welcome to the family London,” wrote Selma Blair, while Octavia Spencer added, “Congratulations!!!! And you’re absolutely correct. Pull your loved ones closer and hold them tightly.” Hilton’s sister Nicky simply wrote, “Angel baby” with some heart emojis on the photo of her niece.

Hilton has actually shared a few little tidbits about London since she arrived, including an adorable tummy time TikTok back in December where she did not share her daughter’s face but did share the she was “so in love with my baby girl London.” Still, she took her time to introduce her sweet daughter to the world for real.

The mom of two spoke to Romper last year about her long held desire to have a little girl. “I always imagined my mini-me, putting her in little dresses and all the mommy-and-me things we could do together,” she said at the time. “Just having my little best friend.”

Five months after welcoming her little best friend, Paris Hilton is ready to share her with the rest of the world.