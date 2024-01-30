Paris Hilton Threw Her Son An Amazing 1st Birthday Party & The Theme Was Very On-Brand

Being the son of an heiress definitely has its privileges. Just look at Paris Hilton’s son Phoenix’s “Sliving Under The Sea” first birthday party. Beyond the fact that the mom of two sees her son as her own little sliving heir, she also celebrated his birthday with an absolute over-the-top sea-themed extravaganza that no parent could possibly expect to do it one better. Which could spell trouble for Hilton, as she has her daughter London’s eventual first birthday to think about down the road.

Hilton and her husband Carter Reum celebrated their son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum’s first birthday in style over the weekend along with friends and family at a backyard birthday party. Yes, that probably sounds quaint and simple, but that would never be the case for this famous socialite. As Hilton herself said in a TikTok from the day, “I’ve thrown amazing parties my whole life, so now to be able to do this for my little boy is such a special memory.”

She was dressed in a blue dress with a crown, while little Phoenix wore a beige golf cap with matching pants and a white button down. Oh, and they were wearing matching white sunglasses.

The birthday boy, who is big brother to baby sister London, was fêted with a “Sliving Under The Sea”-themed party that included a beautiful aquatic balloon display, some sand art, a full on petting zoo, and plenty of celebrity baby pals. Kelly Osbourne brought her 1-year-old son Sidney to the party, while Rumer Willis brought 9-month-old baby Louetta, and Lance Bass brought 2-year-old twins Alexander and Violet, according to People.

This is absolutely Hilton’s kind of party now that she’s in her “Mom Era,” as she told Romper in December after her daughter’s arrival. “If I never had to go into another club again, I’d be happy.”

Hilton has been celebrating her son’s birthday for the past week, kicking off the big event with a sweet carousel of photos on Instagram and a beautiful message to her son reading, “One year ago, a beautiful angel baby entered our lives, bringing so much love and happiness. My precious little one, you are more than a dream come true. You make my life complete. Every day with you is a priceless gift, and I’m endlessly grateful to be your mommy. Celebrating your first of many birthdays, Baby P – here’s to a lifetime of laughter, love, and wonderful adventures with our cutesie crew! Happy 1st Birthday!”

We can only assume that mother and son spent the day “sliving” and dancing and being the life of the party. It runs in the family, after all.