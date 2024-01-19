Paris Hilton has spent decades in the spotlight. She helped to shape so much of our modern culture, from coining “that’s hot” and popularizing (though not actually inventing as she has claimed) the selfie, to epitomizing club culture, 21st century culture, and early-’00s fashion. But these days, she’s settling into a totally different phase of her life: her self-described “mom era.” Now being a wife and mother is very much her thing, thanks to her husband and two children.

She reconnected with her missing “puzzle piece” Carter Reum in 2019.

Hilton first met her future husband, entrepreneur Carter Reum, when they were both in their 20s but went on to reconnect again through Reum’s sister Halle Hammond in 2019. “I've known him for 15 years,” Hilton told People at the time.. “Then [Reum's sister Halle Hammond] invited us to Thanksgiving and we just had this incredible chemistry. We had our first date and haven't spent a night apart since. It's pretty amazing.” According to Hilton, the two feel like “puzzle pieces getting connected. I never thought I'd meet a man like him, who loves me for Paris and not Paris Hilton.”

They were married in November 2021.

Reum and Hilton were married in a lavish ceremony in Bel-Air in November 2021 in front of family and celebrity friends. Reum’s vows included a line about being glad he was able to “cure your clubitis,” another term Hilton coined to describe her affection for going clubbing, and their wedding was documented on Season 2 of her reality series Paris In Love.

They tried IVF treatments right away.

Hilton opened up about her desire to be a mother in the months leading up to her wedding, admitting in a podcast interview with Mara Schiavocampo that she was undergoing IVF treatments so she could “pick twins if I like.” A boy and a girl specifically, she said at the time. And while that is not exactly what happened, Hilton did manage to welcome a son and a daughter within less than a year of each other.

Son Phoenix was born in January 2023.

The couple welcomed son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum via surrogate on Jan. 16, 2023, and it’s been a year of incredible change for the new mom. A year of diaper changing and joy and dancing with her “mini sliver” who she clearly adores. “One year ago, a beautiful angel baby entered our lives, bringing so much love and happiness,” she wrote in a birthday post to her son. “My precious little one, you are more than a dream come true. You make my life complete. Every day with you is a priceless gift, and I’m endlessly grateful to be your mommy. Celebrating your first of many birthdays, Baby P – here’s to a lifetime of laughter, love, and wonderful adventures with our cutesie crew! Happy 1st Birthday!”

She welcomed daughter London in November 2023.

Hilton and Reum welcomed daughter London Marilyn Hilton Reum via surrogate just 10 months later, on Nov. 27, 2023, making Phoenix a big brother before his first birthday. “I feel like my life is finally complete,” she told Romper at the time. “We’re the cutesy crew.”

As ever, Paris Hilton is doing things her way. But this time, she has a “cutesy crew” along for the ride.