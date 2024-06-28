If you’re looking for a little pick-me-up to help you get through the day, Paris Hilton’s TikTok has just the fix. Her 1-year-old son Phoenix has already proven that he can dance like he’s been clubbing since the 00s and now the mom of two posted a video of her little boy, who she sweetly calls Baby P, having the absolute time of his life in a hot pink Little Tikes swing. Kicking his legs and feet as he swings up and down, Baby P’s giggle is truly contagious.

“Baby P is #Sliving for mama’s new song,” Hilton captioned the TikTok of Phoenix as her new song “I’m Free” with Rina Sawayama plays in the background.

Indeed, Hilton’s followers could not get over his massive smile and adorable laugh. “His smile & laugh is so contagious!” one commented. “He’s so adorable.” Another said, “That sweet laugh is absolutely EVERYTHING.” One more perfectly described his laugh, writing, “His little growl he does with his laugh is so cute.” Yet another said, “The excitement has him in overload! I love it! Go baby P!”

Hilton, who shares Phoenix and daughter London with husband Carter Reum, also had her fans stunned that she had such a simple and classic swing for her kids. “The fact that the swing is so modest not branded like Versace or Hermes,” one commented. “Paris you’re amazing!!” Another wrote, “My son had that swing in red. Basically we’re the same. I knew it!”

Indeed, it looks like Hilton has the 2-in-1 Snug ‘N Secure Little Tikes swing in pink, which retails for a whopping $27.

Swings aside, the mom of two is still the Paris Hilton. Her kids’ car seats do run on the pricier end of baby gear and the family travels by private plane. And for Phoenix’s first birthday earlier this year, Hilton went all out with an “Sliving Under The Sea”-themed party for her little boy that had a petting zoo, massive balloon displays, and a few celebrity guests.

But whatever The Simple Life star is up to with her little ones, fans really can’t get enough. And neither can Hilton. As she told Romper in a December interview, “I’m in my Mom Era. This is my best era yet.”