Many of us probably have an experience or organization from our childhoods we still hold dear. Maybe it was a local Girl Scout troop, or the parks and recreation department where you first learned to play soccer. The activities we enjoy as kids can have a positive effect on us throughout our lives. Earlier this week, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes donated an incredible amount of money to the Boys & Girls Club of America, because they understand from personal experience the difference that belonging to a club can make to a child’s life.

The Boys & Girls Club of America has been serving kids in underserved communities for more than 100 years by offering after-school clubs and helping them develop healthy lifestyles for the future. Their mission means a lot to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife Brittany, who recently donated a considerable amount to the organization because the mom of two remembered how important the experience was for her as a child.

“We are truly excited to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America by investing in the future of children,” Mahomes said in a statement. “Kids who attend a Club, like Brittany once did, are provided with the necessary tools and resources to help this generation not only thrive but lead with compassion and purpose.” The couple pledged to donate $1.625 million over several years, and will even add $1,500 for every touchdown the two-time Super Bowl winner throws during a game this season.

Through their charitable organization, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, the couple is also sponsoring specific clubs in the greater Kansas City area, Lubbock, Texas, and Whitehouse, Texas, communities with a special connection to the Mahomes family. The couple are raising their family in Kansas City, of course, and both Brittany and Patrick Mahomes attended high school in Whitehouse, Texas. (They even went to their senior prom together in Whitehouse in 2013.) Scholarships provided by the foundation will allow 300 youths to attend the Boys & Girls Clubs of East Texas and the Mentoring Alliance at no cost each year. Their generous donation will also help upgrade several facilities.

Brittany Mahomes, who is mom to 3-year-old daughter Sterling and 10-month-old son Bronze, said in a statement per CBS, “This meaningful partnership will expand opportunities for kids everywhere, and the places that have positively impacted Patrick and me. We are committed to doing all we can to uplift others.”

This donation will go a long way to improving the lives of hundreds of children, something the Mahomes family knows a little something about.