Here's Everything We Know About 'Paw Patrol: The Movie'

Mark your calendars and tell the kids about this pup-mazing news: Chase, Ryder, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Sky, and Marshall are getting their own movie. PAW Patrol: The Movie drops this fall and will feature an all-star cast that includes a Kardashian, a late-night show host, and the newest member of the billionaire’s club.

The official trailer of the movie was released during Nickelodeon's 2021 Kids' Choice Awards in March. Below is everything you need to know about the PAW Patrol movie.

What will the PAW movie be about?

The Patrol pup crew are friendly, neighborhood heroes in the upcoming movie, not to be confused with Spiderman. For those whose kids are not part of the PAW craze, the Nickelodeon Jr. series follows the adventures of a tech-savvy kid named Ryder and his team of crime-fighting puppies: Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky, and Skye.

In the movie, Ryder and the puppies must rescue the citizens of Adventure City from their terrible mayor, Mayor Humdinger. During the process, they come across new allies. And what’s a gang of dogs without some cats? (Yes, there are some kitty enemies as well.)

PAW Patrol creator Keith Chapman, who created the award-winning, preschool show in 2013, is collaborating with Paramount Studios and toy and production company Spin Master Entertainment for the movie.

“We are thrilled to partner with Paramount and Nickelodeon to bring the PAW Patrol franchise and the characters that children love, to the big screen," said Spin Master Entertainment's Executive Vice President, Jennifer Dodge, in a press release.

The movie will be the first of many films Spin Master's Entertainment plans to spearhead.

All-star puppy cast

The Patrol crew is A-List approved and includes a combo of child and veteran artists. People dropped an exclusive first look of the cast on May 3. The overall puppy rundown includes Corn & Peg’s Shayle Simons as Zuma, PAW Patrol’s Copycat Callum Shoniker as Rocky, Lilly Bartlam as Skye, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood actor Keegan Hedley as Rubble, and Kingsley Marshall as Marshall.

Kim Kardashian will voice Delores the poodle, a newbie to the Paw Patrol crew. Another newcomer to the group will be the dachshund pup, Liberty, voiced by Black-ish star Marsai Martin and newscaster Marty Muckraker, played by late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel.

Tyler Perry will voice a truck driver who is rescued by Chase, played by Young Sheldon actor Iain Armitage. Perry made his debut on Forbes’ Billionaire list last year. Also among the cast is Grown-ish’s Yara Shahidi as the puppies’ gear engineer, Kendra Wilson, and Canadian comedian, Ron Pardo, as the villainous Mayor Humdinger.

Excited yet?

When will the PAW Patrol movie premiere?

The PAW Patrol movie is slated to be released in theaters this August. The exact date has not been released yet.

In the meantime, you and the kids can continue to follow the adventures of the PAW Patrol crew on Nick Jr., Noggin and Netflix.