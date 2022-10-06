Post Malone Got A New Face Tattoo & It May Be For His 4-Month-Old Daughter

Post Malone is embracing fatherhood in his own inimitable way. The new dad recently added another tattoo to his face and it appears to be in tribute to his baby girl. Because nothing says commitment like a face tattoo. Seriously.

On Monday, the 27-year-old rapper got some fresh ink from tattoo artist Chad Rowe, who shared an image of the new face tattoo, which feature the letters “DDP” in bold Gothic lettering across Malone’s forehead. While neither Rowe nor Malone shared the meaning behind the tattoo, Rowe did note in his post that he was honored “for the trust of such an important tattoo.” And a source close to the singer, who welcomed his daughter with his fiancee (whose identity he has chosen to keep private) in June, told TMZ that the tattoo was actually his daughter’s initials.

Considering Post Malone’s real name is Austin Post, the last initial “P” makes sense. But the two “Ds” will have to remain a mystery for now, as the singer has made it clear he won’t be sharing too much information about his daughter any time soon.

Post might not be about to give us details on his daughter’s name, but he isn’t above sharing her diaper blowouts with the world at large. “She will blow out sometimes and it’ll come right outside of her pants,” he told GQ in a recent interview. “The poop will just be dripping out and I’m like, ‘What the hell happened?’ That’s how I know it definitely is my daughter — not that I have blowouts, but that I know my way around a toilet.”

Being a new dad really seems to suit Post, who opened up about how happy he is with his life in the days before his daughter arrived. “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life,” he told TMZ at the time. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

It is so nice to see Post Malone embracing fatherhood in such a big way. Changing diapers, spreading love, and getting a nice new face tattoo in her honor to really commemorate her birth.