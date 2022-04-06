Rihanna Says She Has "New Levels Of Love" For Her Mom Now That She's Pregnant

Rihanna is getting reflective as her due date draws near. The “Diamonds” singer, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, recently took to Instagram to wish her own mom, Monica Braithwaite, a happy birthday. While sharing a sweet throwback photo of the two of them, Rihanna also reflected on how becoming a mother herself is making her even more appreciative of the woman who raised her.

On Tuesday, Rihanna shared a truly iconic photo of herself as a little girl and her mom in matching white dresses in a church. In her caption, Rihanna wrote about how much respect and love she has for her mom, especially now that she’s going to be a mom herself.

“Today is my Queen’s birthday!!! Being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain!” Rihanna wrote on Instagram. “She’s the true MVP and I wanna give her her flowers every second I can! Love you mumzzzz!!! Happy Birthday! We gon celebrate on da link up!”

Rihanna recently told Elle she is currently in her third trimester, so it absolutely makes sense that motherhood is top of mind for her these days. In fact, she’s already thinking about what kind of mom she’ll be once her little one arrives. Clearly her mom is one of her inspirations. Back in 2018, Rihanna surprised her mom by gifting her with a house during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, and said at the time, “I wanted to do this for you for a very long time. You have been such an amazing mother, example, soldier.” And that was before she was pregnant.

Rihanna wrote a beautiful birthday message to her mom.

Now Rihanna is looking for parenting inspiration, and she’s found it in her mom. Also in Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Teresa Guidice, who she sees as a powerful mom. “Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be,” Rihanna told Elle. “Psycho about it.”

One thing is certain; whatever kind of mom Rihanna is planning to be, her fans shouldn’t expect lots of updates about her baby from her. “You talk about my kids, it’s over,” she told Elle. I suspect it was the same for her own mom. The tradition continues.