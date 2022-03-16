Rihanna Says She’s Going To Be “Psycho” As A Mom To Protect Her Baby

Rihanna is already pretty sure she knows what kind of mom she is going to be. In a recent interview with Elle, the “Diamonds” singer admitted she has a bit of a role model when it comes to her parenting style: Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Guidice.

So what is it about Guidice that speaks to Rihanna, who is expecting her first baby with A$AP Rocky, as a future mom? Her fierce protectiveness.

“Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be," Rihanna told Elle. "Psycho about it."

Don’t even ask Rihanna about her baby, in fact. “You talk about my kids, it’s over,” she told Elle.

As a Bravo fan, Rihanna also finds inspiration in Heather Dubrov, who she told Elle she considers “so chic while being a mom. Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that's really inspiring to me.”

A super protective stylish mom feels pretty on brand for Rihanna to be honest.

The expectant mom has already proven to be protective of her unborn baby, as evidenced during Paris Fashion Week when a journalist had the audacity to ask if her baby was a boy or a girl. The withering look she gave him said it all. Mind your own business, I won’t be talking about my baby.

Although that being said, every once in awhile she will open up about her pregnancy. For instance, she opened up in February about how difficult it was to keep her pregnancy a secret from her closest friends until they started to notice her eating habits change. “They're around me, they know my habits,” Rihanna told E!. “They're like, 'You don't want something to drink? You're not smoking?' And I'm eating all the things I'm not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I'm all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts.”

We might not know if Rihanna is expecting a boy or a girl (and definitely don’t ask), or her due date, or too many other little details. But we do know this; Rihanna knows exactly what kind of mom she’s going to be. A fierce mom.