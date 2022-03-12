Oh na-na! What’s her name! It’s Rihanna and don’t you ever forget. Since announcing the pregnancy of her first child with A$AP Rocky back in January, the Savage Fenty beauty mogul has been slaying us with her maternity fashion. From sheer Dior dresses and pink Chanel puffer jackets to Jimmy Choo pumps and street-style crop tops and body jewelry, Rihanna is demonstrating just how fun pregnancy fashion can be.
Though she makes it look easy, the 34-year-old “Diamonds” singer recently shared with People that it’s been a bit of a challenge to incorporate her fashion with being pregnant. But she enjoys not having to to keep it a secret anymore. “I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” Rihanna told People. “If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!”
Getting all glammed up also helps her with her confidence. “Being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform,” she told People. “You put some clothes on, and it's like when you look good, you feel good.”
Of course, it’s all about your personal comfort. We’re not telling you to toss out your sundresses, jogger pants, and loose T-shirts. Fashion is Riri’s comfort zone, but it doesn’t hurt to get a little inspired with our closets. So let’s bask in her best maternity looks so far. Needless to say, this is a list that will keep growing and glowing as she does!