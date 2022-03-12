Celebrity

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 01: Rihanna attends the Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of ...
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Rihanna’s Best Maternity Looks So Far

Latex crop tops, sheer gowns, and more incredible looks.

by Alexia McKay

Oh na-na! What’s her name! It’s Rihanna and don’t you ever forget. Since announcing the pregnancy of her first child with A$AP Rocky back in January, the Savage Fenty beauty mogul has been slaying us with her maternity fashion. From sheer Dior dresses and pink Chanel puffer jackets to Jimmy Choo pumps and street-style crop tops and body jewelry, Rihanna is demonstrating just how fun pregnancy fashion can be.

Though she makes it look easy, the 34-year-old “Diamonds” singer recently shared with People that it’s been a bit of a challenge to incorporate her fashion with being pregnant. But she enjoys not having to to keep it a secret anymore. “I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” Rihanna told People. “If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!”

Getting all glammed up also helps her with her confidence. “Being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform,” she told People. “You put some clothes on, and it's like when you look good, you feel good.”

Of course, it’s all about your personal comfort. We’re not telling you to toss out your sundresses, jogger pants, and loose T-shirts. Fashion is Riri’s comfort zone, but it doesn’t hurt to get a little inspired with our closets. So let’s bask in her best maternity looks so far. Needless to say, this is a list that will keep growing and glowing as she does!

Gucci dragon

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During Milan Fashion Week, there was Dolce and Gabbana and Rihanna. The hot mama-to-be sizzled in a latex crop top, dazzling regal headpiece, and purple fuzzy coat. Her leather pants, with a Chinese dragon crawling up the side of her leg, were a piece from the Gucci pre-fall 2022 collection, according to W Magazine. The Cleopatra headpiece was also from that collection. Needless to say, Riri’s baby bump is the hottest accessory she was rocking.

Purple glowing

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Savage x Fenty CEO glowed in purple in this other Milan Fashion Week snapshot. She wore the same purple fuzzy coat and was outfitted with a short, black deep-v-neck shimmer dress. She told Refinery 29 that pregnancy has her feeling the most beautiful she’s ever felt.

“I do feel beautiful — it’s from inside. You know that all these changes that your body is going through is because you’re creating this person, this life,” she told the site. “And even when I’m reading all the apps and finding out what my body is doing, what the baby’s doing this week, it freaks me out. Like, God does not make a mistake, everything is for a reason. I'm enjoying it and I'm appreciating it. Everything. It’s exciting. It’s such a cool journey.”

Peachy mama

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Why a show wasn’t in the books for Rihanna during Paris Fashion Week is beyond us. Because the Fenty Beauty mom-to-be surely rocked runway looks throughout the week. Starting with a leather mini dress at the Off-White’s Fashion Show, complimented by a Glenn Martens coat and a Dior bag.

All black in Dior

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hours later, Rihanna dazzled once again in a black, sheer lingerie dress at the Dior Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. She accessorized it with layered silver jewelry and black knee-high leather boots. Her burgundy lipstick made the outfit pop.

“Lipstick, for sure, is a big transformer for me," she told Refinery29. "It always has been though, not just now, but especially now. It can change a look, it can make a look, it can transform your feeling. Because you know, a lot of days, I'm really tired, especially now, but it gets you off the couch, for sure, if you can put on a bomb lipstick and just *snaps fingers* put on a look to go with it.”

Facts! We receive all of this!