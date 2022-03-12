Oh na-na! What’s her name! It’s Rihanna and don’t you ever forget. Since announcing the pregnancy of her first child with A$AP Rocky back in January, the Savage Fenty beauty mogul has been slaying us with her maternity fashion. From sheer Dior dresses and pink Chanel puffer jackets to Jimmy Choo pumps and street-style crop tops and body jewelry, Rihanna is demonstrating just how fun pregnancy fashion can be.

Though she makes it look easy, the 34-year-old “Diamonds” singer recently shared with People that it’s been a bit of a challenge to incorporate her fashion with being pregnant. But she enjoys not having to to keep it a secret anymore. “I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” Rihanna told People. “If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!”

Getting all glammed up also helps her with her confidence. “Being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform,” she told People. “You put some clothes on, and it's like when you look good, you feel good.”

Of course, it’s all about your personal comfort. We’re not telling you to toss out your sundresses, jogger pants, and loose T-shirts. Fashion is Riri’s comfort zone, but it doesn’t hurt to get a little inspired with our closets. So let’s bask in her best maternity looks so far. Needless to say, this is a list that will keep growing and glowing as she does!

Gucci dragon Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During Milan Fashion Week, there was Dolce and Gabbana and Rihanna. The hot mama-to-be sizzled in a latex crop top, dazzling regal headpiece, and purple fuzzy coat. Her leather pants, with a Chinese dragon crawling up the side of her leg, were a piece from the Gucci pre-fall 2022 collection, according to W Magazine. The Cleopatra headpiece was also from that collection. Needless to say, Riri’s baby bump is the hottest accessory she was rocking.

Purple glowing Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Savage x Fenty CEO glowed in purple in this other Milan Fashion Week snapshot. She wore the same purple fuzzy coat and was outfitted with a short, black deep-v-neck shimmer dress. She told Refinery 29 that pregnancy has her feeling the most beautiful she’s ever felt. “I do feel beautiful — it’s from inside. You know that all these changes that your body is going through is because you’re creating this person, this life,” she told the site. “And even when I’m reading all the apps and finding out what my body is doing, what the baby’s doing this week, it freaks me out. Like, God does not make a mistake, everything is for a reason. I'm enjoying it and I'm appreciating it. Everything. It’s exciting. It’s such a cool journey.”

Peachy mama Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Why a show wasn’t in the books for Rihanna during Paris Fashion Week is beyond us. Because the Fenty Beauty mom-to-be surely rocked runway looks throughout the week. Starting with a leather mini dress at the Off-White’s Fashion Show, complimented by a Glenn Martens coat and a Dior bag.