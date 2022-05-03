Rihanna & Her Baby Bump Were Transformed Into A Piece Of Art For The Met Gala

Rihanna didn’t even have to show up to the Met Gala, and she still stole the spotlight! The maternity fashion icon is now in her third trimester, carrying her first child with rapper, A$AP Rocky. So it makes sense she ditched the big fashion shindig (that she has historically slayed). But of course, Rihanna still took the time to remind us of her Queen Status via social media. In a recent Instagram post, the “Diamonds” singer shared a jaw-dropping transformation of her recent magazine cover shoot into a stunning statue and work of art.

You know it’s a big deal when even the Fenty mogul was floored. The normally, unfazed singer posted the video of the amazing collaboration between the fashion mag and The Met that morphed Riri’s recent Vogue cover into a statue of a Greek goddess.

“...shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!” Rihanna captioned the post.

Racking up millions of views in a few short hours, the video really created a mood. The camera panned across the statue of Rihanna with gorgeous flowers seemingly embroidered across her skin. And of course, her glorious baby bump was on full display. The video featured a soundtrack of classical musical and dramatic poetic voiceover: “Truth. There is beauty in truth.”

Vogue also posted the video and gave a mini art-history and mythology lesson, explaining the inspiration behind the work of art. “The statue of ‘Eirene (The Personification of Peace)’ is usually the highest-profile marble goddess @themetmuseum Greco-Roman galleries,” the magazine captured the Instagram post. According to Yahoo! News, the art is even more avant-garde than it appears, explaining: “It is believed to be a digital sculpture, with Vogue crediting animation studio ApeManRobot for the design.”

Because this is Rihanna we are talking about — one of the most worshipped women on the planet — it’s actually not even the first time she’s been immortalized as a work of art. According to Artnet, Rihanna was already turned into a football-inspired nude sculpture by a well-known artist as a gift for her 30th birthday. The singer and rave-theme baby shower thrower even caught wind of the artistic homage and liked the post of the sculpture on social media.

Riri also shared a pretty epic selfie of her visit to Berlin, where she visited a ginormous, headless version of herself and outed herself as an art-lover. “Went to visit my boobs the biggest they'll ever be by #JuanSebastiánPeláez at the @BerlinBiennale Kunst-Werke Institute for Contemporary Art! Too wild. #Berlin 👯,” Rihanna captured the eye-popping post.

Art, of course, might be subjective, but it seems Rihanna is not. Any way you slice it, Rihanna is an inspiration and an icon. As a singer, businesswoman, mother-to-be, or even statue.