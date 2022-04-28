Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Hosted A Co-Ed Baby Shower With An Epic Theme — Rave

Of course, Rihanna and boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, would have a rave-themed baby shower. What’s more on brand for a pop superstar who has single-handedly scorched the limitations of dowdy maternity-wear with her bold and body-baring fashion choices. Plus, you can’t say she didn’t warn us. Rihanna, who is gorgeous as ever in her third trimester, already went on record in a Vogue interview, proudly sharing her thesis that the ideal baby shower skips the wicker and frills, thank you very much. Instead, the Fenty designer revealed that her kind of party has a very specific goal— to get her guests plastered.

Leave it to the self-proclaimed Bad Gal to follow through on her own words, and celebrate the upcoming birth of her baby her way. According to Hip Hop Hollywood, guests were asked to come to the Hollywood venue dressed in bright neon, and the invite list was intimate: “A host of family and friends were in attendance including many of her family from Barbados who came in town for the event.” The party was a co-ed event and testament to the way the edgy couple always have each other’s backs. “Rihanna didn’t want a shower for just the ladies, they’re in this together, it was always going to be a joint celebration,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. Although guests weren’t allowed to bring their phones or film the secret baby bash, Twitter came through to uncover the pretty epic party favors that lucky guests took home in their swag bags.

In a recent Twitter post, @boohooMAN, shared an image of the t-shirt that the expectant parents handed out at their rave baby shower. “Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s baby shower gifts for their guest are top tier,” tweeted the fashion company along with a cracking-up and goat emoji. The t-shirt boasts adorable pictures of Rihanna and Rocky as little kids on the front, and this amazingly-80s-inspired slogan on the back: “I WENT 2 RIH & ROCKY’S RAVE SHOWER AND ALL I GOT WAS THIS AMAZING SHIRT.”

Rihanna has been crystal clear that she has no plans to share the sex of the baby, and it seems the color palette of the party t-shirt sends the very same message. With neon pink, blue, and yellow, this kitschy-cool gift gave no clues to whether the couple is planning for a boy or a girl.

Most first-time parents are extra stressed about the impending changes in their lives, but Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have a lot more on their plates than the average mom and dad-to-be. The couple is not only managing a highly-publicized pregnancy, they’re also dealing with the fallout from untrue cheating rumors as well as the rapper’s recent arrest at Los Angeles International Airport. But luckily, nothing hasn’t stopped the musical duo from enjoying the end of their pregnancy or doing normal things couples do like recently hitting the town for a dinner with friends. And they’re definitely not about to let anyone stand in the way of celebrating their baby on the way, any raging way they want.

A rave theme for a newborn baby might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but Riri is surely unbothered by what anyone thinks. She very likely had a blast with her glittered baby bump and wasted guests. At the end of the day, the “Live Your Life” singer follows the advice of her own songs.