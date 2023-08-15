Serena Williams Had A "Pre-Push" Party With Spa Services & The Comfiest Dress Code

Serena Williams’ sister Venus, her mom Oracene Price, and some of her friends decided to treat the expectant mom to a special day recently. An event the tennis legend, who is pregnant with her second child, is calling a “pre-push” party instead of a baby shower. Why? Because it was more than just a baby shower. Yes, she received presents. But she and her guests also got to enjoy some spa services and get truly pampered. We co-sign a “pre-push” party as a new trend for 2023.

Williams is expecting her second baby with husband Alexis Ohanian, and as she gets closer to welcoming a baby sister for 5-year-old daughter Olympia, she is really in her feelings. She said in a video posted on her YouTube channel that she is feeling “excited, nervous, anxious, happy. All of the above.”

That’s a lot of emotion to handle while she’s getting ready to welcome her baby girl, which is perhaps why her friends and family decided to throw her a different kind of celebration ahead of her second child’s arrival. A party where she was treated to a facial, some Reflexology, a massage, and more spa treatments. Not just the expectant mom either. Her friends all enjoyed spa treatments like manicures and even little Olympia got in on the action by getting a facial. Williams coined the phrase “pre-push party” to describe the beautiful event, and it feels appropriate.

So what makes this a pre-push party? Based on Williams’ video, it’s important that everyone wears matching orange pajamas. And everyone gets pampered, unlike a traditional baby shower where the expectant mom gets gifts and everyone else watches her open them. Then there’s a push party, à la the Carter push party given to celebrate the impending arrival of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s twins, Rumi and Sir. It was more of a dance party with gifts.

Williams’ pre-push party was something in between. A day that made her “feel so loved today,” she said in the video. “Everyone’s here. Family’s here. We’re all just relaxed. I feel loved and relaxed.”

People drank champagne. They hung out by the pool. They stayed cozy in pajamas. All in effort to get Serena Williams feeling nice and relaxed in the weeks and days before she welcomes her second daughter. As ideas go, this one has merit.