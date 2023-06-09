Prince Archie Got A Very Cool Bike (With Training Wheels!) For His 4th Birthday

Prince Archie has a new set of wheels! A bike shop based in Montecito, California sent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son a special bicycle for his fourth birthday and the gift has apparently brought the little royal “much joy” over the past month, according to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

On June 6, exactly one month after Archie’s birthday, Harry and Meghan sent a thank you note to the Montecito store, Mad Dogs & Englishmen Bike Shop, which shared an image of the letter on Instagram on Thursday.

“On behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, please accept their sincere thanks for the thoughtful gift you sent to Prince Archie for his fourth birthday,” the note from the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex read. “The bike has brought much joy, and is most appreciated by the family. They asked that I convey their gratitude at the lovely surprise.” The letter was signed by “Harrison Colcord.”

Archie celebrated his fourth birthday on May 6, the same day as the coronation of his grandfather King Charles, who gave a toast to the birthday boy at a family lunch after the ceremony, according to The Daily Mail. So while the royal family didn’t publicly acknowledge Archie on his special day, he was certainly celebrated on both sides of the pond.

Mad Dogs & Englishmen Bike Shop owner Jennifer Blevins told People she and her British partner Martin sent Archie “one of our little specialized kids’ bikes” for his birthday. “They’re really nice little bikes — and [Martin’s] like, ‘This one’s perfect, it’s got training wheels,’” Blevins told the magazine. “And so he went and got some birthday balloons, and he got some flowers for Meghan and a birthday card, and he said, ‘Okay, I’m gonna bike over and take it to their house.’”

Last month, the shop shared a photo of the red bike with training wheels Archie received, along with happy birthday balloons and a British flag. “We hope yesterday’s special birthday boy had a wonderful day surrounded by lots of love, friends and family,” they captioned the photo on Instagram. “Martin gifted him a new kids bike out of our Montecito shop! We really hope he enjoys it. His little sis can ride as well when she gets a bit bigger.”

Blevins told People the note from Meghan and Harry was delivered to their shop via courier this week. “I was making a joke, I said, ‘It better be a thank you letter,’ and it really was!” Blevins told the magazine. “I wasn’t expecting that. I had no idea. It was so thoughtful because, you know, they took the time to write something personal and not just a generic thank you.”

Archie may have gotten a specialized bike and a toast from the King of England for his birthday, but his little sister has also recieved some incredible gifts. For Lilibet’s second birthday on June 4, her grandfather King Charles reportedly sent her a custom-made playhouse. Those Sussex kids are really living it up!