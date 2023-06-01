King Charles Is Reportedly Sending Lilibet A Custom-Made Playhouse For Her Birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana turns 2 years old on June 4, and one member of her family is apparently already thinking about what to get her for her birthday. King Charles reportedly has an idea for a present for his youngest granddaughter, and it was inspired by the original Lilibet herself — his late mother Queen Elizabeth.

Lilibet will most likely celebrate her birthday in California, where she lives with her parents and her 4-year-old brother Archie, and it seems highly unlikely that her grandfather King Charles will be attending whatever birthday celebrations she might be enjoying this weekend. He was not featured in photographs from her first birthday even though it was actually held in England during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, after all. Instead, the grandfather of five could be sending her a very special gift, according to a report from Express. A gift that might not be terribly easy to ship, to be honest.

A royal source told Express that King Charles “has had his aides looking at custom-made cubby house, similar to what the Queen and Princess Margaret had when they were girls."

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret had a very extra playhouse. Print Collector/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Fortunately Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home in Montecito comes with extensive grounds. Because Queen Elizabeth’s special playhouse, which was given to her and younger sister Princess Margaret as a gift from the people of Wales when they were children, is basically the size of a modern day tiny house. It even has heated towel racks and running water. So if that’s King Charles’ inspiration for Lilibet’s gift, it’s going to need some acreage. Especially since her older brother Archie is already keeping chickens at his “Chick-Inn” nearby.

King Charles has yet to celebrate a birthday with either of his Sussex grandchildren. He was busy on Archie’s fourth birthday, what with it being the same day as his official coronation, but he reportedly delivered a toast in his grandson’s honor during a family lunch. According to The Daily Mail, he wished Archie a happy birthday “wherever he may be” at the time. Whether or not he sent Archie a gift is anyone guess, but if he is planning on sending a huge playhouse to Lilibet and didn’t get his grandson anything... he’ll be a king in hot water for sure.