Prince George Looks Just Like A Young Prince William In His New Birthday Portrait

Prince George has hit the double digits, and his parents celebrated this momentous occasion by sharing a seriously grown up picture of their oldest son on social media. A photo that has him looking, more than anything, like his dad’s little twin. From the hair to the smile to the outfit, he is, in every way, his father’s heir.

The future king of England’s 10th birthday was celebrated on July 22, as ever, in private. Presumably with his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William as well as his siblings, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte and 5-year-old Prince Louis. While details of his birthday celebrations have not been confirmed by the family, they did take the time to share a new portrait of the 10-year-old with royal watchers as is their longstanding tradition. He is looking more grown up than ever in a button down shirt with the sleeves rolled up and a pair of pants that would best be described as slacks. He is sitting on the steps in a very casual, very young adult-style pose. With a big grin on his face.

In other words, he looks like he is absolutely emulating his dad Prince William in every sense of the word. With perhaps a nice little touch of his late grandmother Princess Diana thrown into the mix.

Prince William and Prince George are basically twins. Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Prince George looks like his dad. Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram Info 1 /2

Royal fans couldn’t help noticing how much the young prince resembles his dad, writing messages on the Instagram post, “Happy birthday Prince George! A little Michael Middleton, a little Charles Spencer, a little Prince of Wales (and dressed like Papa as well). A gorgeous young man with the world at his feet,” and “Happy Birthday to Prince George! He looks just like his dad now.”

Beyond their resemblance, Prince William and Prince George have always appeared to have an especially strong bond with each other. They are the first and second in line to the throne now that Prince George’s grandfather is King Charles, of course, but it’s more than that. Prince George tends to be a bit shy just like his dad was as a little boy, and they are both sports fans who love to cheer for their favorite football team (Aston Villa) together any chance they get.

And now that Prince George is 10, it looks like he might be following in his father’s footsteps by heading off to Eton College in a few years. Truly, an heir in every sense.