Family Friend Gives Update On How Kate Middleton's Kids Are Coping After Cancer Diagnosis

Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis came as a shock to everyone, especially her own family. The Princess of Wales did not publicly share her diagnosis with the world for some time, instead choosing to focus on helping her children try to understand what she was going through. Middleton’s devotion to her three children has never wavered, and now it is being returned to her in spades. Because the young royals are reportedly showing their parents their “extraordinary resilience” as the Princess of Wales continues to undergo cancer treatment.

Last month, Middleton released an emotional video announcing that she had been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January. And as ever, 10-year-old Prince George, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 5-year-old Prince Louis were the main focus of concern for their mom. “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,” she said at the time. “But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay. As I have said to them: I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body, and spirits.”

Her children have reportedly been helping her focus on her recovery, a longtime family friend told People. “You take heart from the extraordinary resilience of children,” the friend told the magazine, adding that her children are doing their best to help their mother and their dad Prince William by “having fun together when they can.” Both Middleton and Prince William consider their children “the center of their world,” the source said, so it’s wonderful that everyone is trying to stay positive.

In fact, royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told People that the timing of Middleton’s announcement, which was released on March 22, made perfect sense. “We now understand the logic of the timing — waiting for the children to break up from school.” The royal children have been on spring break, and were seen heading off to their country home of Anmer Hall with their parents to celebrate Easter privately.

It’s a difficult time for the royal family, there’s no doubt about that. But thankfully Kate Middleton has such a strong bond with her three kids that they appear to be able to get through it together.